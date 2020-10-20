The Secret Scientist Fall/Winter 2020 Collection Debuts

Mobile, AL -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/20/2020 -- The All Over Print Button Down comes in black and shows the Secret Scientist logo all across the tee, true to its name. Pair it with the Black / Red All Over Print Trousers, which give a splash of color to the red stripe.



For something cooler, alternatives like the Big S Tee or the Bubble Hidden Tee are also available. The Camo Jacket comes in several different colors, including blue, green, orange, pink, or a black/pink hybrid, when customers are seeking something that can keep them warm once the temperatures start to drop.



Complete an ensemble with the available orange, brown, and yellow Hidden Crossbody Pack. The bag is emblazoned with the Secret logo and offers space for many smaller items, such as keys, wallets, and smartphones.



About Secret Scientist Clothing

Launched in 2009, Secret Scientist Clothing is an urban streetwear brand based in Mobile, Alabama providing a range of products from t-shirts, hoodies, jackets, and footwear to accessories and more. The brand recognizes and embraces individuality while making fashion fun, accessible, and always trendy. For more information, please call 251-680-0429. Customers can also visit the store located in The Shoppes at Bel Air.