The Secrets on Forest Bend: Award-Winning Novel Marks Fresh Blood for Detective Fiction Genre.

Muller’s debut novel, ‘The Secrets on Forest Bend,’ has won many awards and is the perfect introduction to her brooding detective, Adam Campbell and his partner, Ruben Marquez.



Synopsis:



Another day. . . another dead body.



When Detective Adam Campbell learns that a WWII gun is connected to several murders he's investigating, he hopes that tracking down the killer will be as easy as tracing the gun's history. When he meets Jillian Whitmeyer, the last known owner of the weapon, the case becomes anything but simple.



Adam soon learns that people who get close to Jillian have a bad habit of turning up dead. Jillian claims that the spirit of her sister, accidentally killed with that same gun, is responsible for the deaths. She warns Adam that he is likely to become the next victim. Adam's been a lousy judge of women in the past, and this one's obviously a nut case. Or is she? How does a just-the-facts detective deal with a ghostly serial killer and the sexy-as-hell sister she won't set free?



As the author explains, “I love an intricate mystery that keeps readers turning the page and this was the kind of book I aspired to write.”



“This story, set in Houston, Texas, has an interesting and unusual cast of characters, including a heroine who owns a gun store,” says Muller.



She continues, “My hope is that readers will be drawn even deeper as they meet the book’s secondary characters and watch them develop. There’s a whole host of personalities, each adding something to the mysterious and surprising plot.”



Since its launch, the book has garnered a consistent string of five-star reviews.



“This was a very unusual but engrossing tale. The gradual revelation of Heather impacted so many lives leading to the surprising solution was paced perfectly. The understated quality of the narration made the plot twists and turns even more surprising. Loved the characters - they were so rich and non-stereotypical,” says Laura Henry, who reviewed the book on Amazon.



Another reader, E. Ayers, was equally as impressed. “Adam and Jillian are haunted by ghosts of a different kind, and at first seem an unlikely pair, but as they grow closer it becomes apparent that each is just what the other needs. I really liked the hero, Adam Campbell. He came across as a real person and not a plastic stereotype. Jillian is a gritty heroine driven by strong needs. I could not put this one down.”



With many more books to come, Muller promises that plenty of stones have been left unturned.



“This book is barely an introduction to Campbell and Marquez. Their greatest days are ahead,” she adds.



In the meantime ‘The Secrets on Forest Bend’, published by Soul Mate Publishing, is available from Amazon: http://amzn.to/U7IkAM



About Susan C. Muller

Susan C. Muller is a fourth generation Texan. She attended Stephen F. Austin State University where she majored in Business Administration. She started her first novel at age eleven, but it wasn't until after she had worked many years and raised a family that she returned to her first love, writing. She is a member of Northwest Houston RWA, Kiss of Death online RWA, and The Houston Writers Guild. Her novel, The Secrets on Forest Bend, has won several awards.



Susan and her late husband, Sid, loved to travel and were fortunate to see much of the world. Her favorite places include Kenya, New Zealand, Argentina, and the Galapagos Islands. When not writing, she can be found doing volunteer work at a local hospital. She loves to read, travel, snorkel and take long walks.