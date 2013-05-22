The Seductive Schoolhouse Scandal: Compelling Novel, Inspired by True Events, Exposes What Really Happens Behind Schools' Closed Doors

Camden, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/22/2013 -- When millions of parents send their children to school, they trust they are entering an environment of education, information and inspiration. However, as SJ Rose’s powerful new novel proves, the education system is laced with corruption, deceit and even white-collar crime.



Everything is showcased in ‘The Seductive Schoolhouse Scandal’, a bold and gripping work of fiction that is heavily based on fact.



Synopsis:



Set in an urban city in central New Jersey, The Seductive Schoolhouse Scandal, inspired by true events, is the story of Jack Rumford, a corrupt school administrator operating in an impoverished, neglected, poorly-supervised school district. When reading resource teacher Cindy Stone arrives at his school, she is shocked to witness his brazen schemes, which have defrauded the district out of hundreds of thousands of dollars over ten years. She is further appalled by his inappropriate behavior and illicit relationships with female teachers and staff members.



Finally fed up, Cindy Stone and school secretary Alicia Palmaneri decide to take on an entirely corrupt system by becoming whistleblowers to the district and state officials. Their actions are met with intimidation in the form of threats, harassment and physical violence, sending one of the women to the emergency room. When the state becomes involved, the women can only hope that justice is served before Jack Rumford can exact his revenge.



As the author explains, while children are supposed to be any school’s main focus, they are often left as helpless victims to a growing problem.



“This story is vitally important because, even though the corruption case was broadcast throughout the country, no one knew what happened to those who were left behind, especially the whistleblowers. We endured more than anyone can imagine,” says Rose, who has been working in education since graduation and was herself a participant in the real-life seductive schoolhouse scandal.



Continuing, “Also, the educational community, parents, and taxpayers need to know what can go on behind the closed doors of schools. In the end, the students were the ones who suffered the most because they were deprived of sound instruction. This school is an example of what deception can occur at any school, as white collar crime in the educational systems is on the rise.”



Since its release, the book has garnered a consistent string of rave reviews.



“This book is a must read for all educators. If you are not in the field of education for the good of children you don't belong there. Impoverished, low income children do not deserve to be taken advantage of by the people who are entrusted with their care. This is the ultimate betrayal. The author has written an insider’s tale about what it is like to be a whistle-blower. This is truly a thought provoking story,” says one reader, reviewing the book on Amazon.



Another reader was equally as impressed, adding, “Wow! The Seductive Schoolhouse Scandal is a Must-Read. I have read this book twice already. It is so hard to put down. The scandals, sex, and cheating from the school principal keep the reader on edge. This book will definitely be a movie one day. When reading this book, I felt all types of emotions with each of the characters. This book is a perfect read for the night stand.”



Offering a fascinating exposé and with its popularity rising, interested readers are urged to purchase their copies of the book as soon as possible.



‘The Seductive Schoolhouse Scandal’, published by Pegasusbooks, is available now: http://amzn.to/183vTdY



About the Author

She received a Bachelor of Science Degree in Education at Clarion University, located in Clarion, Pennsylvania. She also secured a Master of Education Degree, with a Reading Specialist Certification from Arcadia University in Glenside, Pennsylvania.



After college graduation, SJ and her husband moved to Philadelphia, Pennsylvania where she worked as a substitute teacher in the Philadelphia School System for three years. Then she secured a position as a first grade teacher in a Catholic school, which lasted one year. In 1981, SJ was hired by the Camden Board of Education, and taught at reading at the middle and high school levels. She also worked as a literacy coach in an elementary school and retired in 2012 after 31 years.