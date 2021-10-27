The Semiconductor Shortage Continues to Present Problems for the Manufacturing Industry

Berlin, Germany -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/27/2021 -- The current semiconductor chip shortage is having a big impact on industries such as automotive and considerably slowing down manufacturing in many areas. However, this isn't just about the ongoing impact of the COVID-19 pandemic but the problems that also exist within the semiconductor industry structure and influences such as geopolitical tensions and a whole range of market trends. As a result of the convergence of all these different elements, now is the ideal time for industries such as automotive to look at how better visibility could be achieved with manufacturing suppliers and partners so that there is absolute transparency when it comes to supply chains. Many of the issues arising now have taken the industry by surprise simply because there was a lack of understanding over the volatility and shortcomings that were already part of the supply chain, even before the pandemic hit. Under the existing circumstances there are many benefits for businesses across the industry in reevaluating the way that supply chains operate.



DSJ Global is a leading specialist recruiter in end-to-end supply chain with a breadth of experience that covers many different areas, from manufacturing jobs to roles in logistics and procurement. The firm was established in 2008 and has built up a database of more than a million mid-to-senior professionals over the years, as well as vital connections with organisations of all sizes. This includes innovative, agile start-ups as well as international household name brands. The team at DSJ Global works with a combination of permanent, contract and multi-hire solutions to help achieve outcomes and transform workforces for client businesses - and to give talented people the opportunity to take career-defining next steps. The firm has a nationwide reach that extends across Germany, to a wide range of locations including Berlin and Frankfurt, Hamburg, Munich and Cologne. Given the current pressures on manufacturing jobs and supply chain, it has never been more important to streamline the process of recruitment and DSJ Global is able to make this happen.



In addition to essential networks in Germany and Europe, DSJ Global is also part of a 1,000+ strong international workforce that brings a unique global perspective to how the firm can help solve the challenge of business-critical talent. The firm is also the go to recruitment partner of choice to hundreds of world-leading companies as a member of the Phaidon International group, which operates across six countries. People matter just as much internally at DSJ Global and the firm has invested significantly in its own team. Consultants receive regular ongoing training in specialist areas such as manufacturing jobs, as well as the broader end-to-end supply chain, and all work with best-in-class recruitment technology and strategies. There is a wealth of different roles available via DSJ Global today, including Senior Supply Planner, Supply Chain Planning Manager, Operational Excellence Manager, Head of Supply Chain Management [Industrial Automation] and Director CAPEX.



"Like for many sectors, 2020 marked a defining moment for recruitment. Challenged by uncertainty, but unwavering in our commitment to our clients, we have endured through 2021 with a sense of duty to clients and candidates" commented Matt Wood, Director at DSJ Global. He went onto say, "as we reflect on the challenges of virtually securing and retaining talent, we're inspired by a team who have demonstrated a remarkable ability to adapt and continue to help all our clients secure top talent on a global scale."



About DSJ Global DE

