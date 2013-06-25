The SEO Company Offering Online Marketing Services

Singapore -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/25/2013 -- The SEO Company, a Singapore based organization is offering SEO services to clients across the globe and helping them achieve page one ranking on leading search engines including Google on the desired keywords. The company started operations a few months back and has already gained huge popularity. If experts of the field are to be believed guaranteed results, complete range of SEO services and affordable prices are the reasons behind the same.



When contacted, Marc from ‘The SEO Company’ confirmed, “We have received huge response since the day we started operations and have already helped a few clients reach to number one ranking on Google.” He further added, “The online marketplace is evolving at a tremendous pace and web presence can be the deciding factor when it comes to taking your business to the new level. However, with more businesses going online in modern times, marketing online is also necessary to generate more leads and business in turn.”



Some of the SEO services offered by the company include keyword research, on site optimization, sitemap and robots.txt generation, backlink building, article writing and submission, analytics integration, conversion tracking integration and webmaster tools among others. Sources confirmed that the company is offering three different packages in terms of price catering to organizations of different sizes including start ups as well as corporate. The company is also into other services like web designing and logo designing.



When contacted, Liza a renowned online marketer said, “The SEO requirements and the field as a whole is changing at a tremendous pace and keeping yourself updated with the latest rules and algorithms of the search engines is necessary in order to achieve and maintain a good search engine ranking. However, if you are doing that by yourself, chances are that you would not be able to concentrate on your core business. It is always better to hire an expert SEO company to do the same for you.”



About The SEO Company / About Us

‘The SEO Company’ is Singapore based organization that started operations in the year 2013. The company offers SEO services to organizations across the globe and guarantees first page ranking on search engines.



Contact Information

Contact Person: Patricia

Website: http://theseocompany.sg/

Email: ask@theseocompany.sg

Location: Singapore, Singapore