The Serious Effects of Drinking and Driving - Stop Drunk Driving in America

Pittsfield, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/26/2012 -- Here are some interesting but shocking facts about drinking and driving. Almost one half of all drivers killed in auto accidents where drugs were involved also had alcohol in their systems. More than 1.4 million people were arrested in 2010 for DUI (driving under the influence of alcohol or narcotics.) In fatal crashes, the highest percentage of intoxicated automobile operators was between the ages of 21 to 24. The effects of drinking and driving include the lack of respect for others on the road, the ghastly destruction of property, and the maiming or death of innocent people. That’s just the beginning. Friends who do not stop friends from driving while inebriated feel responsible for damage caused by the drunk driver. Passengers in vehicles driven by drunk drivers feel traumatized when an accident occurs, and those who survive such an accident feel guilty for doing so.



Of course, the effects of drunk driving don’t only touch other people. The drunk driver himself has to live with the repercussions of his actions. MADD (mothers against drunk driving) has programs available to those who have experienced some of the ramifications of driving under the influence of alcohol. MADD suggests that a support group for this problem may be helpful, also. Voicing one’s sorrow for causing a tragic incident among others who have done the same thing can be therapeutic and cathartic. A person who has had one bad experience because of making a bad decision about whether or not to drive after drinking too much should not have to beat himself up forever afterwards about it.



Some other effects of drinking and driving deal with how it affects teens. Teens don’t recognize their alcohol tolerance and tend to drive their vehicles after imbibing too much. Their reasons for this vary: Sometimes they don’t realize how drunk they are and think they’re able to handle driving, other times they simply don’t want anyone else to drive their cars. Teens also feel incredible peer pressure to drink lots of alcohol but not “act” drunk – even if they are. Adults feel that peer pressure, too. If a supposedly designated driver has “one or two” drinks, that makes him legally drunk and unable to safely operate a motor vehicle. Think about that.



About Legal-yogi

http://Legal-yogi.com, an online marketing company located in Pittsfield, Massachusetts, had more information about the effects drunk driving can have and is happy to share it with interested parties.