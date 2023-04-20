The Sevenoaks Florist Offers Chic Flower Arrangements for Special Occasions

Kent, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/20/2023 -- The Sevenoaks Florist, a leading corporate flower provider, offers chic flower arrangements for special occasions such as weddings, funerals, and birthdays or to brighten up a room or workspace. The arrangements are made with a variety of flowers, each with its unique meaning and symbolism. They provide many different flower arrangements, each with a unique style and purpose, including bouquets, centrepieces, wreaths, corsages, boutonnieres and many more. They combine and arrange various flowers, foliage, and other materials to create a visually appealing display.



The company offers a plethora of beautiful flower arrangements, including Abella, Alicia, Amelie, Elodie, Cordelia, Emilie in Pinks, Emilie in Whites, Hattie, Ichika, Indigo, Just Roses in Lilac, Pink & White, and many more. When creating flower arrangements, they consider various factors such as colour, texture, and shape to create a cohesive and visually appealing display. For more information, individuals looking to buy flower arrangements for events and workspaces can check out The Sevenoaks Florist's website.



A representative from the company stated, "All our flower arrangements = are freshly made by us and to order. They are personally delivered by one of our drivers. We receive fresh, high-quality flowers daily from Holland, the worldwide hub of the international flower markets. Our online shop shows a selection of popular arrangements, but it doesn't end there. Our award-winning team can create anything you want for any occasion - including weddings, funerals and other special events."



The Sevenoaks Florist is one of the most sought-after florists in the UK. The organisation is recommended supplier and weekly house florist for many leading luxury venues. The company is ideally located for the numerous fantastic event venues in the Sevenoaks, Edenbridge, Tunbridge Wells, and surrounding areas. The organisation provides careful packaging and customised boxes to safeguard its products in shipping.



About The Sevenoaks Florist

Established over 37 years ago, The Sevenoaks Florist is a famous supplier of flower arrangements for special occasions in the Sevenoaks, Edenbridge, Tunbridge Wells and surrounding areas. The company employs the most experienced designers who can work in various styles, including contemporary, vintage and classic. The online shop shows a selection of popular arrangements and creates arrangements for numerous occasions, including weddings, funerals and many other special events. Their arrangements are made from fresh, high-quality flowers from Holland, the worldwide hub of the international flower markets.



For more information, please visit: https://www.sevenoaksflorist.co.uk



Social Media Profiles:



Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/sevenoaks.florist/

Twitter: https://twitter.com/Sevenoakflorist

Pinterest: https://www.pinterest.co.uk/7oaksflorist/



Contact Details:



The Sevenoaks Florist

120/122 St Johns Hill

Sevenoaks

Kent

TN13 3PD

Tel: 01732 450145

Email: info@sevenoaksflorist.co.uk