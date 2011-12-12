New Pharmaceuticals market report from GlobalData: "The Seventh International Congress on Vascular Dementia - Post Conference Review and Analysis"
Williamstown, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/12/2011 -- GlobalData, the industry analysis specialist, has released its new conference alerts, "The Seventh International Congress on Vascular Dementia - Post Conference Review and Analysis". The conference alert is an essential source of information and analysis on the emerging therapies and new disease management techniques.
The Seventh International Congress on Vascular Dementia will be held in Riga, Latvia from October 20th to 23rd, 2011. The four day conference will include discussion on the new developments and advancements in the treatment and management of dementia. The conference will also be focusing on the other cerebrovascular diseases that affect cognition and other mental processes. This report, entitled "The Seventh International Congress on Vascular Dementia: Interim-Conference Review and Analysis", aims to cover the scientific presentations and articles released during the conference.
Scope
The report provides complete coverage of conference. Its scope includes -
- Qualitative analysis of the studies and clinical trials presented at the conference and their impact on the key market dynamics and future treatment paradigm.
- Review of pre- and post-conference KOL/analyst comments
- Market revenue data for 2010 and forecast forward to 2017 for a specific disease area (if the conference being covered is focused on a specific disease area).
- Review of key industry trends and events which are likely to impact and change the dynamics of the concerned disease markets in the long run.
How this report will help you:
The report will serve to facilitate your decision making in the concerned therapy areas. It will allow you to -
- Develop business strategies by understanding the trends and developments that are driving or are expected to drive the market in the concerned disease areas.
- Explore M&A opportunities by identifying key products and market players.
- Develop market-entry and market expansion strategies.
- Identify key players best positioned to take advantage of the market opportunities.
- Make more informed business decisions from the insightful and in-depth analysis of the market and the factors influencing the same.
