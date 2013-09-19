The Sexy-Creative Man: Ground-Breaking Book Empowers Men to Bridge Sexuality & Creativity for True 'Masculine Fulfilment'

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/19/2013 -- With all respect to the 3.5 billion men in the world, the male sex doesn’t carry a Stirling reputation for a deep and meaningful approach to sex. While this innate lack-lustre has puzzled men and experts for hundreds of years, California’s Dr. Pinkie Feinstein has finally discovered why – putting it down to the need to bridge sexuality and creativity.



This landmark discovery is explained in a step-by-step-format in ‘The Sexy-Creative Man’, Dr. Feinstein’s powerful new book.



Synopsis:



A book that shows men how to stop talking about sex, and how to stop being puzzled about creativity. Instead -- Finding a way to Bridge Sexuality and Creativity Thereby Empowering Both.



If you are a man, remember your role is to be different, unique and change maker. Use this book to make sure you get as deep as you possibly can into true and full manhood experience.



Men may not admit it, but they are usually not able to reach the same heights and depths of sexual pleasure as women do. Moreover, they are pretty confused about the ways to become as creative they would imagine they can be.



The Sexy-Creative Man is a book for those men who are ready to explore these territories bravely. How can a sexual fantasy become a creative source? How can creative impulses become aids in improving sexual performance? How can a man be wild and creative at the same time, both in sex as well as other places?



For women, this book can serve as a good template for better understanding about male sexual potential and ways to support men as they go through some processes of change and development.



According to Dr. Feinstein, sexuality and creativity are not worlds apart.



“Both creativity and sexuality stem from deep basic and wild urges. Both are mysterious, extremely attracting attention and many times interconnected. As humans we are trained to separate them, but I show men how to unite them and make both entities one,” he says.



Continuing, “The results are life-changing; the ability to have greater sexual experiences and at the same enjoy full creativity across all areas of life. Men do not like to talk about their sexual performance and have few answers when it is not as good as expected. The same can be said for creativity. My book will allow any man to reach full masculine fulfilment and save their lives.”



While the book was primarily written for men, many women are using it as a tool to discover how to make their partner or spouse a better lover. Truly universal, the book is already resonating with readers around the world.



Due to its increasing popularity, interested readers are urged to purchase their copies as soon as possible.



‘The Sexy-Creative Man’ is available now: http://drpinkifeinstein.com/TheSexyCreativeMan.



About Dr. Pinkie Feinstein

Born in 1966, Dr. Pinkie Feinstein spent most of his years in Israel. As a formal psychiatrist, graduate of Tel Aviv University, and author of 11 books, Dr. Feinstein, along with his wife and four children, moved to San Diego, CA, USA at the end of 2012.



In the early stages of his career, Dr. Feinstein developed the intuitive-painting method. He then founded the Intuitive-Painting Center in Israel, where he led countless workshops for an array of audiences, and trained dozens of instructors who continue to convey this method to the masses.



After becoming a psychiatrist, Dr. Feinstein developed the Systems for Change counseling method.



Following years of practice, along with training counselors to use this system, he noticed a way to turn the special state that takes place during counseling sessions into an interactive workshop people can do on their computers. It was then the Mental Hi-Tech series --which is now the forefront of the Systems for Change self-help product line-- was born.