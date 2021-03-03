The Sexy Lifestyle Radio Show on VoiceAmerica Reaches 500th Episode and Surpasses One Million Listeners

Phoenix, AZ -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/03/2021 -- VoiceAmerica, the leader in online media broadcasting and the largest producer and distributor of live internet talk radio, today announced "The Sexy Lifestyle" which piloted on January 12, 2017 has reached its 500th Episode and over One Million listeners and is now distributed to 69 countries. The show, aired weekly on VoiceAmerica.com Thursday at 4 PM Pacific Time, has continued to grow in popularity and popular culture as listeners, social media, and news organizations enjoy sexy and thoughtful Carol and David's take on modern love and marriage. Listen now to the podcast here: https://www.voiceamerica.com/show/2628/the-sexy-lifestyle-with-carol-and-david.



Carol and David, Hosts of The Sexy Lifestyle and The Sexy Lifestyle Network stated "We are getting so much positive feedback about our show because of the amazing guests we interview weekly. And we never run out of experts to cover the endless range of topics in the realm of sex, sexuality, and sexual health. We have more experts wanting to be guests on our show than ever before."



VoiceAmerica President Jeffrey Spenard commented "Carol and David have created a fun, entertaining, educational, and sexy program. 500 episodes is an exceptional milestone which not only shows Carol and David's passion but their expertise and engagement in the sexy community. The popularity of the show is also very well present as distribution and syndication of "The Sexy Lifestyle" has now reached over 1,000,000 listeners with distribution points on iHeart Radio, Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, TuneIn, Amazon Podcasts, Spotify, and others. Another milestone for Carol and David." Mr. Spenard added "We are proud to produce and distribute the "The Sexy Lifestyle" and from our entire team we congratulate them on this and future success. I believe we are seeing a movement in sexuality and Carol and David are on the forefront. Their dedication, energy, and expertise has created a global brand."



Carol and David added, "Sexual education and information is consumed by all types of people no matter what their age or gender. Most of our listeners stream our show in the privacy of their own personal space and learn about sex and sexual health while they are at the gym, in the shower or driving their car."



About "The Sexy Lifestyle" Show

On The Sexy Lifestyle with Carol and David, join the fun-loving swinger couple to get an inside look into the swinging lifestyle as they share their own personal experiences relating to sex, love and marriage. Learn how to have a stronger and more meaningful relationship from their unique perspective on staying connected, pushing boundaries, exploring limits, fulfilling fantasies and more. Through uncensored and honest discussions about great sex, passion, and intimacy, gain insight into a sex-positive and female-centric view of the modern-day couple. Carol and David are easy to talk to, and answer questions on air. With sexy tips and tricks find out how to improve your sex-life by living happy healthy and horny, every day! The Sexy Lifestyle with Carol and David is broadcast live every Thursday at 4 PM Pacific Time on the VoiceAmerica Variety Channel.



About VoiceAmerica

VoiceAmerica is the original digital broadcast company for the production and delivery of Live Internet Talk Radio programming and continues to be the industry leader in digital media, marketing, and distribution. We are the pioneers of digital radio programming and have been since 1999. We create and distribute over 500 unique and innovative radio programs for our millions of engaged listeners worldwide. Our network channels distribute live programs daily that reach a growing domestic and international audience who connect through all devices via our mobile, desktop, and tablet VoiceAmerica destinations. Learn more at http://www.voiceamerica.com . Download the VoiceAmerica App now to listen live on Apple and Android. follow us on Facebook and Twitter . Call us to learn how VoiceAmerica will help you with BRAND, REACH, and SCOPE. 1-855-877-4666.