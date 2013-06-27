The Shareable Advertising Manual Seeks 196 Innovative Brands Interested in Global Exposure

Paris, France -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/27/2013 -- The Shareable Advertising Manual: the ultimate advertising and branding tool for entrepreneurs and strartups on a budget, is looking for contributors to help fund publication. Contributors receive a special dedication in the preface of The Shareable Advertising Manual and on the website (http://shareableadvertising.com) where the manual will be available. To learn more or contribute, visit their Indiegogo crowd funding campaign: http://igg.me/at/shareable/x/3277104



The Shareable Advertising Manual blends candid interviews with professionals from TED.com conference speakers and expert branding and advertisers from award-winning advertising and public relations agencies such as Ogily&Mather, TBWA, HAVAS, and Y&R with solid books, case studies, and research from behavioral economics, sociology, psychology and other related fields.



“My position gives me rare access to creative directors, copywriters, strategic planners, and other branding experts from some of the most influential agencies around the world such as Ogilvy, Y&R, HAVAS, TBWA, KBMG, and AR NEW YORK to name a few.” Joshua admits. “I want to use my position to help startups minimize their risk of failure.”



The Shareable Advertising Manual is ideal for small businesses that don't yet have the budget to hire professional advertising agencies, and the ideal introduction into the branding process for innovative and up-and-coming entrepreneurs.



“Recent statistics show that 50% of startups fail within 4 years.” Joshua explains. “Two major problems are that entrepreneurs and startups don't know how to build an effective branding strategy to anticipate and avoid failure and/or don't have the budget to hire professional agencies to advise them. I’m writing The Shareable Advertising Manual to solve those problems.” (Source: http://www.statisticbrain.com/startup-failure-by-industry/)



Key features that make The Shareable Advertising Manual unique:



1. It's 4 manuals in one: Branding, Advertising, Earned Media, Strategic Planning

2. It's predominantly psychologically-based, focusing on understanding your consumer and then building your brand upon those insights

3. It blends over 2 years of in-depth investigative research with candid interviews with award-winning creative directors, copywriters, strategic planners, and other experts from top agencies around the world such as Ogilvy, Y&R, HAVAS, TBWA, KBMG, AR NEW YORK as well as notable TED speakers to name a few.

4. It's 1,000s of professional advertising and branding tips, techniques, and advice.

5. It's written for startups and businesses who can't yet afford to hire professional agencies.

6. It's your branding strategy wrapped up in 400 questions.

7. It's solutions that matter to up-and-coming startups on a budget.

8. It asks all the questions you would ask the industry leading professionals if you had the opportunity to sit down with them and pick their brain over coffee for an hour.



About the author: Joshua Smith

Joshua Smith is a Paris-based American entrepreneur and communication consultant specializing in the advertising, marketing, and public relations industries. His position gives him rare access to creative directors, copywriters, strategic planners, and other branding experts from some of the most influential agencies around the world such as Ogilvy, Y&R, HAVAS, TBWA, KBMG, and AR NEW YORK to name a few.



