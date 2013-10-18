The Sharing Spot and Connolly Counseling and Assessment Announce a Unique Collaboration

Chino, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/18/2013 -- Dr.Tiffani Edmunds and Dr. Bob Connolly are excited to announce their collaboration towards creating group therapy opportunities for clients seeking those services in Southern California, particularly in the Chino area. Dr. Edmunds and Dr. Connolly have extensive experience working in a group setting, and their collective staff efforts promise to provide potential clients a safe, comfortable, healing environment to deal with a variety of emotional health related issues, including depression, anxiety, women's issues, relationship difficulties, identity issues, and support for mental health clinicians. The groups are offered throughout the week and clients are welcome to contact The Sharing Spot (www.sharingspot.net) or Connolly Counseling and Assessment (www.connollycounseling.com) in order to learn more about what group might be the best fit for them. Individual and couples therapy stew also available to clients seeking these services.



Group therapy provides a unique opportunity for individuals to come together and benefit from a shared group experience. Dr. Tiffani Edmunds states, "Our clients feel less isolated, less alone, because they realize they have experienced similar challenges in life. They talk, listen, and learn from each other." Dr. Bob Connolly also firmly believes in the value of group therapy. "Our staff have been trained to provide outstanding service to our clients. We are invested in each client maximizing their potential and experiencing profound healing in their lives." The heart of Connolly Counseling and Assessment and The Sharing Spot's collaborative efforts is a desire for the experience of community for all clients that choose to be a part of a unique experience, one that has the power to change their lives.



Media Contacts:

Dr. Tiffani Edmunds

The Sharing Spot

12540 Tenth Street Suite D Chino, California 91710

Contact: (909) 366-5216

Email Address: Dredmundspsyd@yahoo.com



Dr. Bob Connolly

Connolly Counseling and Assessment

12540 Suites C and D, Chino, CA 91710

Contact: + 1 - 626-768-1083

Email Address: drbob@connollycounseling.com