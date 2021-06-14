The Shave Shop Provides a Highly Soothing Hair Spa Treatment for Men

Dubai, UAE -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/14/2021 -- The Shave Shop was established in 2011, and in their highly advanced grooming facility, a vast range of grooming services for men is made available. Among which are haircut & styling, Color L'Oreal, hair treatment, beard trim, facial treatment, hot oil treatment, pedicure, manicure, and so forth. All services offered by The Shave Shop are subject to a Value Added Tax of 5%. More so, The Shave Shop offers waxing services to men for full-body, half leg, full leg, ear & nose, chest & stomach, underarms, half arms, full arms, and full back.



In response to a query, The Shave Shop's spokesperson said, "At our barbershop, you can get to experience that old-fashioned method of wet shaving in an authentic leather barber chair that provides comfort, along with a hot towel and a cold drink. In addition, we employ ultra-modern products and have only highest quality shaving tools, creams, gels, oils, balms, as well as men's gifts".



The Shave Shop makes use of professional salon products for men's hair care. They also help men trim their beards through traditional shaving and a classic shaving procedure. In addition, at The Shave Shop, they offer facial treatment services such as essential facial and express facial treatment. They also help men rebond their hairs. Hence, men on the lookout for one of the best barber in Dubai can visit The Shave Shop.



The spokesperson further added, "At The Shave Shop, we have men's grooming specialists who do their work with elegance and style. We merge traditional shaving methods with an advanced technique for men's skincare. Our skin therapists are experts at what they do; they guide men about products that help treat issues such as irritated skin, dry skin, and sensitive skin, which in turn brings about a youthful glow and a most enjoyable and smooth feel during shave".



At The Shave Shop, they offer basic nail treatment, which involves different procedures such as soaking, cleaning, cuticle care, polishing, soft exfoliation, and a soothing hand massage. Also, The Shave Shop provides Babor energizing skin treatment, which helps restore men's skin, reduce wrinkles and fine lines, and keep it smooth and flawless. In addition, people who would like to get hair spa treatment for men can reach out to The Shave Shop.



Located in Dubai, The Shave Shop is a men's grooming service provider that focuses on men's haircut & styling, hair treatment, facial treatment, manicure & pedicure treatment, and more. Simply putting a call through customers can schedule an appointment with the men grooming barbershop. Moreover, The Shave Shop provides Babor energizing skin treatment, which stops natural skin ageing in men and helps to smoothen razor burns, redness, and tightness on their skin.



