The Ship, a Life-Saving Journey: Bold New Novel Provides Answers to Life's Most Enduring Questions

Ships, while physical in appearance, offer a powerful analogy to the ups and downs of human life. With everyone experiencing adversity at some point in their existence, many for their entire life, the comforting image of ships sailing on the 'waves of life' can bring hope and light where darkness prevails. A compelling new novel by Utah's Roberto Rodriguez takes this concept to an awe-inspiring new level.



‘The Ship, A Life-Saving Journey’ is more than just a novel; it’s a powerful reminder that there’s always an escape and answers to a hampered destiny.



Synopsis:



Stacey, the main character, goes through a life-changing turnaround after she meets, as if it was, by fate, with Joseph.



Joseph and Robert, two recently graduated journalists from New York that are working for an emerging magazine in the district, set out to investigate the story of a fantastic ship, Robert's heard, that comes into the lives of people in their hardest and darkest times, to save them from the awful destiny of their situation. They both meet Sebastian, a street bum, who quickly becomes something else in the life of all three of the main characters, as he guides, more particularly Stacey, to meet the characters of the story that have experienced The Ship in their lives, who, one for Stacey, becomes the love of her life.



At the end of the contemporary story, Stacey will have to face the toughest decisions of her life, as she meets with her troubled past and confronts the ghosts that have been chasing her for decades.



The Ship will prove to her, and to us, that there is hope in the beyond and that, if we but believe, can find the answers to our most heartfelt questions.



As the author explains, the narrative is extremely close to his own heart.



“The story is unique in itself. What makes it really important to me is that it shares my beliefs of what life should be about and that, no matter the adversity we face, there is always a way out,” says Rodriguez.



Continuing, “What makes it even more important to me is the fact that I talk through experience, being the father of two autistic children; one being also deaf.”



Critics praise the author for his diligent attempts to change the lives of readers. With the book’s popularity sharply increasing, interested readers are urged to purchase their copies as soon as possible.



‘The Ship, A Life-Saving Journey’, is available now: http://amzn.to/17np2LP



More information can be found on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/R.R.Bugatto



Back Cover:

Love transcends life, existing beyond death and time. The Ship is a story of love unlike anything anyone has ever heard of. The stories that Joseph and Robert collect arouse the imagination and enlighten our souls to a belief of the beyond. The Ship is not about those who leave, but those who stay to provide us with hope and love, warmth and knowledge. However you see life, this book will help you find the answer to one of humanity’s most enduring questions. Immerse yourself, and allow The Ship to take you places you have never been before.



About the Author: R.R.Bugatto

Born in Sevilla, Spain, the 27th day of February of 1986 he made clear right and then that he wanted to make a difference: out of the more than twenty deliveries at the hospital that day, he was the only male.



He is a self-taught writer who has and unquenchable thirst for learning and creating. He loves arts in general and learning from other cultures and countries.



His passion for English moved him to start his writing career as an English writer. The Ship, A Life-Saving Journey represents the first of many books to come. He is also a passionate poet, in love with the old arts, styles, metric, and rhymes.



As he travelled across several countries and an entire ocean twice, he learned the value that diversity can bring into the life of oneself.