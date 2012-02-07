The Shipping Coordinators of Auto Transport Plus Work Hand in Hand With Each Client

Ormond Beach, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/07/2012 -- Unlike many transport companies, Auto Transport Plus provides a transport coordinator to work with each client and every transport. The premier auto transport company provides a free car shipping quote and guarantees safe one-truck transport of each vehicle within two to fifteen days anywhere in the continental U.S.



Whether an individual or company is shipping one or dozens of vehicles, each represents a big investment and may be the owner’s sole source of transportation in their new city. From the moment a client receives their auto transport quote to the moment they greet their vehicle at its new location, they have a partner at each step of the process with Auto Transport Plus. “The personal shipping coordinator is there to handle everything and assure the client that their vehicle will be treated as if it were their own,” said an Auto Transport Plus specialist.



The personal car shipping coordinator is in constant contact with the client via phone and e-mail. With online individual accounts, clients can also monitor the process via before, during and after pictures of the entire process. They can also view all move documentation and access status reports. Even with car shipping cost rates that are 20 percent less than many car transport companies, Auto Transport Plus clients are assured of the best service in the industry.



Each auto shipping quote is direct from one of the 2,000 premiere transporter partners of Auto Transporter Plus. As the best in the industry, they guarantee completed car shipments within 2-15 days that are 100-percent insured with zero deductible. Their single-truck-transport method means no switching at terminals or other facilities.



With the assistance of their personal shipping coordinator, each client receives a clear and transparent view of the process. “We work with everyone from families moving cross country and individuals with priceless antiques to car auctions, car dealers and a host of other end users,” said the representative. “Auto Transport Plus understands each of their needs and goes above and beyond to make the experience simple, cost effective and professional.” For more information, please visit http://www.autotransportplus.com/



About Auto Transport Plus

