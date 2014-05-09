MarketResearchReports.Biz announces addition of new report “ The Shopping Experience Of Black Consumers - US - April 2014 ” to its database.
Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/09/2014 -- Black consumers shop a wide variety of stores – from Walmart to Barney’s New York. This is not a one-size-fits-all consumer. Marketers need to better understand the different consumer segments within the Black community and how each segment is unique and has different expectations when it comes to the shopping experience. While they are all on a hunt for the best bargain, the actual experience and the store’s understanding of cultural nuances is what keeps them coming back.
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Table of Content
Scope and Themes
What you need to know
Definition
Consumer survey data
Expenditure data
Abbreviations and terms
Abbreviations
Terms
Executive Summary
The market
Figure 1: Average annual expenditures of black households, by select categories, at current prices, 2007 and 2012
The consumer
Attitudes toward shopping
Figure 2: Attitudes toward shopping and spending, by gender, February 2014
Attitudes toward shopping
Figure 3: Shopping enjoyment, by Black versus all, by gender, November 2012-December 2013
Figure 4: Black consumer's attitudes toward store staff, by gender, February 2014
Shopping triggers
Figure 5: Emotional shopping triggers and motivations, by gender, February 2014
Shopping brick and mortar stores
Figure 6: Types of stores shopped – in-store, by gender, February 2014
Decision factors for choosing stores
On-line shopping
Effective sales promotions
Black shopping clusters
Figure 7: Black shopping clusters, February 2014
What we think
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Issues and Insights
Given their passion for shopping in-store, what can marketers do to lure Black consumers to shop on-line?
Lacking plastic and safety concerns with on-line transactions
The issues
The implications
Finding the right fit
The issues
The implications
Service and sensitivity
The issues
The implications
Trend Applications
Inspire trend: Return to the Experts
Inspire trend: Guiding Choice
Mintel futures: Access Anything Anywhere
Consumer Expenditures
Key points
Overall expenditures among Blacks rose by 18% from 2007-12
Figure 8: Average annual expenditures of Black households, by category, at current prices, 2007-12
Attitudes Toward Spending
Key points
Black consumers buy what they want with little regret
Figure 9: Attitudes toward shopping and spending, February 2014
Women admit they sometimes can’t control spending
Figure 10: Attitudes toward shopping and spending, by gender, February 2014
Younger Blacks splurge and less likely to feel remorse
Figure 11: Attitudes toward shopping and spending, by age, February 2014
Higher income Blacks splurge so that they stand out from others
Figure 12: Attitudes toward shopping and spending, by household income, February 2014
Attitudes Toward Shopping
Key points
Blacks LOVE to shop, they shop more frequently and spend more time in stores
Figure 13: Shopping enjoyment, by Blacks versus all, by gender, November 2012-December 2013
Figure 14: Shopping enjoyment and engagement, by race/Hispanic origin, November 2012-December 2013
Black men are much more engaged than other men in shopping
Figure 15: Shopping enjoyment and engagement, by gender, November 2012-December 2013
Figure 16: Shopping enjoyment and engagement, by gender, November 2012-December 2013
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Shopping Triggers
Key points
Triggers for Blacks to buy are often emotionally charged, a feeling of entitlement
Figure 27: Black consumer's shopping triggers and motivations, February 2014
Sales play a vital role in feeding shopping triggers, especially percentage-off sales
Figure 28: Impact sales promotions have on shopping triggers, by type of sale, February 2014
Free shipping, no sales tax type of incentives work if sales clerk or friend tells them about it
Figure 29: Impact other types of incentives have on shopping triggers, by type of incentive, February 2014
Coupons complement emotional triggers, BOGO doesn’t make them feel like smart shoppers
Figure 30: Impact coupons and BOGO free/discount offers have on shopping triggers, by type of offer, February 2014
Shopping at Brick and Mortar Stores
Key points
Blacks shop a variety of stores, receptivity to visiting new stores is higher than others
Figure 31: Attitudes toward where consumers shop, by race/Hispanic origin, November 2012-December 2013
One quarter of Blacks shop high-end department stores
Figure 32: Types of stores shopped on-line and in person – in-store, by gender, February 2014
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