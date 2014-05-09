The Shopping Experience of Black Consumers - US - April 2014

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/09/2014 -- Black consumers shop a wide variety of stores – from Walmart to Barney’s New York. This is not a one-size-fits-all consumer. Marketers need to better understand the different consumer segments within the Black community and how each segment is unique and has different expectations when it comes to the shopping experience. While they are all on a hunt for the best bargain, the actual experience and the store’s understanding of cultural nuances is what keeps them coming back.



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Table of Content



Scope and Themes



What you need to know

Definition

Consumer survey data

Expenditure data

Abbreviations and terms

Abbreviations

Terms



Executive Summary



The market

Figure 1: Average annual expenditures of black households, by select categories, at current prices, 2007 and 2012

The consumer

Attitudes toward shopping

Figure 2: Attitudes toward shopping and spending, by gender, February 2014

Attitudes toward shopping

Figure 3: Shopping enjoyment, by Black versus all, by gender, November 2012-December 2013

Figure 4: Black consumer's attitudes toward store staff, by gender, February 2014

Shopping triggers

Figure 5: Emotional shopping triggers and motivations, by gender, February 2014

Shopping brick and mortar stores

Figure 6: Types of stores shopped – in-store, by gender, February 2014

Decision factors for choosing stores

On-line shopping

Effective sales promotions

Black shopping clusters

Figure 7: Black shopping clusters, February 2014

What we think



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Issues and Insights



Given their passion for shopping in-store, what can marketers do to lure Black consumers to shop on-line?

Lacking plastic and safety concerns with on-line transactions

The issues

The implications

Finding the right fit

The issues

The implications

Service and sensitivity

The issues

The implications



Trend Applications



Inspire trend: Return to the Experts

Inspire trend: Guiding Choice

Mintel futures: Access Anything Anywhere



Consumer Expenditures



Key points

Overall expenditures among Blacks rose by 18% from 2007-12

Figure 8: Average annual expenditures of Black households, by category, at current prices, 2007-12



Attitudes Toward Spending



Key points

Black consumers buy what they want with little regret

Figure 9: Attitudes toward shopping and spending, February 2014

Women admit they sometimes can’t control spending

Figure 10: Attitudes toward shopping and spending, by gender, February 2014

Younger Blacks splurge and less likely to feel remorse

Figure 11: Attitudes toward shopping and spending, by age, February 2014

Higher income Blacks splurge so that they stand out from others

Figure 12: Attitudes toward shopping and spending, by household income, February 2014



Attitudes Toward Shopping



Key points

Blacks LOVE to shop, they shop more frequently and spend more time in stores

Figure 13: Shopping enjoyment, by Blacks versus all, by gender, November 2012-December 2013

Figure 14: Shopping enjoyment and engagement, by race/Hispanic origin, November 2012-December 2013

Black men are much more engaged than other men in shopping

Figure 15: Shopping enjoyment and engagement, by gender, November 2012-December 2013

Figure 16: Shopping enjoyment and engagement, by gender, November 2012-December 2013



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Shopping Triggers



Key points

Triggers for Blacks to buy are often emotionally charged, a feeling of entitlement

Figure 27: Black consumer's shopping triggers and motivations, February 2014

Sales play a vital role in feeding shopping triggers, especially percentage-off sales

Figure 28: Impact sales promotions have on shopping triggers, by type of sale, February 2014

Free shipping, no sales tax type of incentives work if sales clerk or friend tells them about it

Figure 29: Impact other types of incentives have on shopping triggers, by type of incentive, February 2014

Coupons complement emotional triggers, BOGO doesn’t make them feel like smart shoppers

Figure 30: Impact coupons and BOGO free/discount offers have on shopping triggers, by type of offer, February 2014



Shopping at Brick and Mortar Stores



Key points

Blacks shop a variety of stores, receptivity to visiting new stores is higher than others

Figure 31: Attitudes toward where consumers shop, by race/Hispanic origin, November 2012-December 2013

One quarter of Blacks shop high-end department stores

Figure 32: Types of stores shopped on-line and in person – in-store, by gender, February 2014



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