Preston, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/24/2014 -- The Shredding Alliance now offers advanced and fast on-site shredding services in UK.They have designed on-site shredding services that are easy and fast.They also offer recycling services once the documents are shredded. They come at the premise of the client and offer the required service to the clients with their excellent expertise.To make things more secured, they issue certificate to the clients, immediately after the destruction of the files and vital documents.



One of the spokespersons from the company assures the customers by saying,“And while we like to think people work with us because we are nice… the truth is we are also really good at what we do. With over 100 years’ experience in the document destruction and confidential shredding industry, we know pretty much all there is to know – from off-site shredding to on-site shredding, high security shredding and from paper to product destruction, you name it we shred it.”



Their on-site shredding is the most secured process of destruction of sensitive documents and files. They offer this service at the premise of the client so that everything is destroyed in front of the client itself and no possibility of threat is left. This does not hamper the ongoing of the business or work at the client’s premise, as this company does everything within a very short span of time.



A comprehensive range of confidential shredding service in UK is provided by this company. Their service includes paper shredding, document shredding, online files shredding, etc. They offer end to end shredding solutions within limited budget. They are now expanding their service to the entire nation.



About The Shredding Alliance

The Shredding Alliance is a company which specializes in providing office and home shredding services. Shredding service is an important part to maintain security of the confidential data, files, documents, etc. The Shredding Alliance understands this and offer effective service of shredding.They offer this service at the premise of the clients to make things more transparent and hassle free. They have highly efficient and professional manpower who conducts the shredding service within very limited time.



For more information, please visit http://www.theshreddingalliance.co.uk



Address: The Shredding Alliance Limited, Nateby Business Park, Cartmell Lane, Preston, Lancashire, PR3 0LU