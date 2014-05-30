The Shredding Alliance Now Offers Full Coverage of Shredding Services in the UK

Preston, Lancashire -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/30/2014 -- The Shredding Alliance now offers the full coverage of shredding services in the UK. This company offers complete shredding solutions for commercial as well as residential purposes. They offer a total secure shredding service at the premise of the client or in some other convenient locations.



The Shredding Alliance offers end to end solutions for document shredding services. In this, a trained mobile shredder comes at the site or premise of the client and starts shredding of confidential documents. After the completion of shredding, a certificate of document destruction is immediately issued and the shredded materials are taken away for the recycling process. The Shredding Alliance provides the most secure shredding service because in this, the shredder comes at the premise of the clients where a client can see the shredding process. This ensures the clients that all the important and confidential documents are shredded.



While assuring clients about the confidential shredding services, one of the spokespersons from the company states, “Our uniformed staff collects all of your confidential waste in one of our mobile shredding trucks and processes it there and then. This totally destroys the content of the sensitive files into very small pieces which are unreadable. The mobile paper shredding service is carried out via on-site shredding and you do not even need to worry about removing staples as this is taken care of by our shredding vehicles.”



The Shredding Alliance also offers other shredding services like mobile shredding, product shredding, hard disk drive shredding, scheduled shredding, off-site shredding, Ad-hoc shredding, etc.



About Shredding Alliance

The Shredding Alliance is a renowned company that specializes in providing office and home shredding services. Shredding service is an important part to maintain security of the confidential data, files, documents etc. The shredding alliance understands this and offers effective service of shredding. They offer this service at the premise of the clients to make things more transparent and hassle-free. They have highly efficient and professional manpower who conducts the shredding service within very limited time.



For more information, please visit http://www.theshreddingalliance.co.uk



Address: The Shredding Alliance Limited, Nateby Business Park, Cartmell Lane, Preston, Lancashire, PR3 0L, Contact number- 0800 824 7799