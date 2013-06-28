The Sign Factory Partners with WildFire Marketing

Cerritos, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/28/2013 -- The Sign Factory, a premier sign and graphics company in Cerritos, has formed a partnership with WildFire Marketing, a comprehensive web marketing firm specializing in location-based search engine optimization. The Sign Factory hopes to expand its online presence and virtual marketing campaign reach through the use of WildFire’s expert services.



The Sign Factory specializes in building signs, banners, plaques, vehicle graphics and window lettering for a variety of different applications. Incorporated in 1986, the company has over 30 years of design and sign fabrication experience, making it a standalone leader among sign companies in Cerritos. The Sign Factory is a Cerritos Regional Chamber of Commerce Member and an accredited member of the Better Business Bureau (BBB).



“Signage has been our passion for over three decades and it’s what we continue to do today,” says Ernie Dinkel, Owner of The Sign Factory. “Commercial or private use, big or small, text or graphic—we’ve done it all! And, because we have such a depth in our background of services, we can create just about anything people are looking for, giving them a truly unique solution to their signage needs.”



Products and services offered by The Sign Factory include building signs, banners, vehicle decals, plaques, nameplates and more. The company also offers laser engraving, material printing and fleet decaling services. The Sign Factory offers free quotes on all of its work and services the greater Cerritos area, including surrounding markets.



In forming a partnership with WildFire Marketing, The Sign Factory has taken the first necessary step towards improving its online visibility and cultivating an extensive virtual presence. Through WildFire’s services, the company will improve its local search engine rankings through the provision of optimized content, including a rich new website interface with seamless navigation and a recurring source of relevant content through its blog.



“When people go online to search for sign companies in Cerritos, our name should be at the top of that list,” says Dinkel. “I have no doubt that anyone seeking superior signage in our area will be blown away at what we have to offer them, both in products and services. We’ve been at this a long time and have picked up things along the way to ensure that we provide our customers with an experience that’s comfortable and gratifying.”



To learn more about WildFire, its expertise or for more information on its services through WildFire Backoffice, please visit http://www.gowildfire.com/.



To learn more about The Sign Factory, its products and services, or to request a quote, please visit http://signfactory2.com/.