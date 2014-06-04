The Significance of Rosary Beads Revealed by the Universal Life Church

Boca Raton, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/04/2014 -- The Universal Life Church strives to improve the devotional life of Christ’s followers. One of the methods of being closer to God, besides reading the Bible, is a prayer. It is a way to connect the heart of the individual with his Creator. A Rosary is a symbolic tool that helps people in the prayer and the Universal Life Church encourages its use.



People basically use the Rosary to aid them in their prayer and meditation. The Rosary consists of many parts and each of them represents a different prayer. The breads remind people of these prayers and help keep track of them. Believers recite a number of prayers, during which they can stop and meditate on different topics like the life and sacrifice of Jesus, the Bible, the life of the mother of Jesus, etc. without losing a sequence of prayers.



The standard Catholic prayer includes the Apostle's Creed reading while the crucifix is held. One of the beads represents Our Father prayer and 10 other beads are for 10 Hail Marys. Its use is mentioned as early as 1214, when it is said that the Virgin Mary gave a rosary to Saint Dominic.



The Universal Life Church offers believers a Cordovan Wood Rosary of traditional origin that consists of a crucifix. The Rosary takes part in the sacred tradition. As a holy symbol, the Rosary should play a significant role in the daily prayer life of believers.



People, who would like to buy a Cordovan Wood Rosary for themselves or as a gift to friends, can visit the official Universal Life Church Web Store at http://www.ulcwebstore.com.



About The Universal Life Church

The Universal Life Church encourages people to live pious life. It helps people to come closer to their Creator and Savior, revealing them the significance of holy symbols used in Christian faith.