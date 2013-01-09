The Silver Inks and Pastes Market - 2013: Researchmoz.us

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/09/2013 -- This latest report from NanoMarkets quantifies the market opportunities for silver inks and pastes in electronics applications over the next eight years. In the report, we consider how the industry’s latest commercial strategies and technical developments, as well as the persistent environment of high silver prices, which has been in effect for over 18 months now, have affected the market for printed silver in electronics. We identify the applications in which printed silver will generate revenue for the industry in the near- and mid-term, and we examine the key players in the silver inks/pastes markets. The report provides granular, eight-year volume and revenue forecasts for this business by application and by material.



Printed silver, with its superior conductivity, stability, and ease-of-use in printing applications, has long held a critical place in electronics applications, and suppliers of printable silver materials have enjoyed a fortunate history of new applications – home electronics, computers and displays, photovoltaics, etc. – for their materials. In the report, we consider the following, shifting, opportunities for silver inks and pastes:



We examine the traditional electronics applications for printed silver – circuit boards, membrane switches, resistive heaters, keyboards, etc. – and look for opportunities for thick-film silver pastes to continue to make money.

We review the changes in the photovoltaics industry and discuss how changes in the business environment are damaging the growth of printed silver in this sector.

We look for rising applications – in OLEDs, in other new kinds of displays, and in sensors for pervasive electronics – that may be able to make up for losses elsewhere.

Finally, we consider whether the nanosilver revolution will ever happen, or if it is time to give up on nanosilver-based electronics.



Applications for printed silver covered by this report include: thick-film electronics (printed circuit boards, membrane switches, keyboards, resistive heaters, discrete electronic components, and other printed circuitry applications), displays (plasma and other displays), OLEDs (both lighting and displays), PV, sensors, and RFIDs.



NanoMarkets has been covering this sector now for more than six years, and this is latest in our ongoing series of industry analysis on silver materials used in various applications.



