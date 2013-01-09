The Silver Sphere: New Young Adult Novel by Michael Dadich Presents Wild Journey Into Earth's Sister Planet.

Los Angeles, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/09/2013 -- If Earth had a sister planet, Azimuth would be it. Giving young adult readers a chance to visit it and embark on an adventure-filled literary journey, author Michael Dadich announces his powerful new novel.



‘The Silver Sphere’ is poised by critics to be giving The Hunger Games a run for its money.



Synopsis:



Shelby Pardow never imagined killing someone. That's about to change.



While hiding from her troubled father in the local library, Shelby stares at a flashing instant message on her computer: YOU ARE NEEDED. She discovers a portal that opens and teleports her to the planet Azimuth, where soldiers await. Here, she is not a child but a warrior, Kin to one of the six Aulic Assembly members imprisoned by Malefic Cacoethes, the daunting leader of the Nightlanders.



Malefic, the evil spawn of the demon Biskara, razes towns and cities in his quest to rule Azimuth, and yearns to turn his forces against Earth. Yet every time Biskara gets close to achieving his malevolent goals, the Assembly uses the Silver Sphere, a sophisticated armillary device, to thwart him.



With the Assembly deposed, Biskara directing Malefic's conquests, and the Silver Sphere out of reach, Shelby is thrust into an unforgettable quest with her fellow Kin. She must learn to kill and lead an army into battle, or Azimuth—and Earth—will fall.



As the author explains, the world he created will give young readers a chance to immerse themselves in somewhere totally new.



“Through a string of popular fantasy books and movies, people have had plenty of opportunities to take their imagination away from Earth and to some place totally different. However, Azimuth is totally fresh – it’s our sister planet and a place where Earthlings get a culture shock of the highest proportions,” says Dadich.



Since its release, the book has garnered a consistent string of rave reviews.



“An adventure-quest with a hip edge. I hung onto every page as Shelby, Zach and their fellow Kin tried to save Azimuth (and Earth) and put things to rights in their own lives. Although the novel ends with a satisfying conclusion (and at least one surprise), it is clear that the story isn't over. Great read!” says Actress and bond girl Izabella Scorupco, Goldeneye.



“From the first page this action packed book will reel you in with twist and turns and a sense of adventure. Six kids are teleported to the planet Azimuth, where they instantly find out each is Kin to an Assembly member that has been imprisoned by the evil leader Malefic. While there the children must find a way to free the assembly and save the world. The book is extremely well written with detailed character development and intense plots. I could not put it down and can not wait to share it with others. The glossary is a plus if you need it. Fans of Rick Riordan, adult and kids a like, will love Dadich's first book.” Says Elyse Luray, of PBS History Detectives



Another reader, film producer Peter Winther (Independence Day), was equally as impressed. They said that, “'We’ve been reading a lot of Young Adult fantasy novels together with my niece who loves books like the Harry Potter and the Percy Jackson series. However after those, most of the ones we've read my eyes, and sometimes hers, glaze over due to the simplistic writing and contrived plots. The Silver Sphere took me by surprise. Not only was my niece thrilled with the main character Shelby and her call to adventure to another world, but I was fascinated by the excellent world building by the author and the emotional story lines and character depth. We literally read it in two nights as we simply couldn't wait to see what happens next”



Time will only tell if the book will become next year’s big movie. However, according to the critics, ‘The Silver Sphere’ has all the makings of a true best-seller.



The book, published by Evolved Publishing, is available from Amazon: http://amzn.to/XErTis



For more information, visit the official website: http://www.michaeldadich.com/



About Michael Dadich, in his own words:

I've been writing since first setting pencil to steno pad at age 8. A year later, I began developing the world of my current series-in-progress, and even created its title, The Silver Sphere. Now, with the support of years of experience, those early maps and back stories have progressed into what I hope is a fresh and entertaining take on the classic young adult fantasy adventure.



Despite my frequent escapes into parallel worlds, I root myself firmly in my very real family and community. When not pacing the yard maniacally after every few pages of writing, I spend as much time as possible hanging out with my studly 9-year-old son, and my inspirational wife Jenna. I also coach several local youth sports teams in Beverly Hills, and alternate between yelling at my two crazy Corgis and hiking with my trained German Shepherd.