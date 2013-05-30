The Silver Trader Releases a Poll About the Future Prices of Silver and Gold

Houston, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/30/2013 -- The Silver Trader has released a just finished poll among investors about the future prices of silver and gold, specifically where the price of gold and silver will be by the end of this year. The market of precious metals is extremely active in the global arena. Silver and gold are traded internationally 24 hours every day and their prices always fluctuate depending on the international market’s activity.



Other investors are interested in investor sentiment about such investments as it can give a clue as to whether investors will be buying or selling these metals. It also gives an indirect hint as to how investors see the future economy overall.



1,036 respondents were asked if they think the price of silver and gold will go down or up by the end of 2013 or stay the same. For those who believe prices will increase or decrease, they were also asked by how much the prices would go up or down. 66% of the respondents said that prices will increase, 27% said that they will go down and 7% said that prices will remain the same. For those think that silver and gold prices will increase, 52% said that prices will increase by 1-10%, 38% believe prices will rise by 11-20% and 10% said that prices will increase by 21-30%. On the other hand, for those believe that silver and gold prices will go down, 47% said that prices will go down by 1-10%, 43% thought that they will decline by 11-20%, 5% believe that prices will plunge by 21-30% and 5% said that prices will go down by 31-40%. Overall, 65% of the respondents expect that silver and gold prices will be higher at the end of 2013.



This poll is a great tool for other investors as it can give an insight as to how investors might behave looking out towards the end of the year. If they think prices will go up, they might be encouraged to buy between now and then.



With an aim to help individuals know whether investors will be buying or selling silver and gold, The Silver Trader conducted a poll among investors about the future prices of these precious metals. The Silver Trader is a subscription-based newsletter, issuing buy and sell signals for trading silver equities. The newsletter's website is http://the-silver-trader.com. The company's email address is admin@the-silver-trader.com.



For more information about The Silver Trader, please feel free to visit http://the-silver-trader.com



Contact:

Company: The Silver Trader

Address: Houston, TX

Website: http://the-silver-trader.com