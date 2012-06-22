The Similarities of Bolivian and Peruvian Ceviche

Herndon, VA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/22/2012 -- Bolivia and Peru don’t just share a border and lots of their cultures – but they also share a stron similarity in the foods they eat. Over the last 5 years many Peruvian restaurantes have opened across the country, more so than Bolivian restaurants. From carryout rotisserie chicken places to fancy restaurantes, Peruvian food is popular. The popularity is thanks through the efforts of several renowned local chefs have achieved a well-deserved international recognition. Among the most popular Peruvian dishes are ceviche, aji de gallina, lomo saltado, tacu tacu... and most famous...the pollo a la brasa, Peruvian rotisserie chicken.



Peru's best known dish in the world is ceviche and is served in most latin restaurantes, which is a dish of raw fish seasoned with chili and baked with lemon acid, also among its ingredients is corn and the onion cut into strips. So we can say that the Peruvian recipes have a good base of vegetables and spices.



Ceviche is a very well known Peruvian dish, but also popular in Bolivia, there it is named in different ways as ceviche, ceviche, seviche or sibichi. This is a dish of fish, fresh seafood and various seasonings, this dish is now a part of the daily food of countries in Latin American coastlines in the Pacific Ocean, such as Ecuador, Chile, Panama, Mexico, Colombia, El Salvador, Nicaragua, Costa Rica and Guatemala.



In Bolivia, ceviche is a traditional food, widely consumed and highly valued, it is considered formally as the nation's cultural heritage. Its history dates back to pre-Columbian times. The dish is served in a restaurantes known as type cevicheria.



According to the Peruvian historian Javier Pulgar Vidal, ceviche name comes from the Quechua word "siwichi" whose meaning is fresh fish or fish tender. One hypothesis proposes that words sikba siwichi and mingled during the conquest of the Inca Empire by the Spanish. Ceviche is one of those foods that are equally loved in both countries.



Similar Ceviche Types in Peru and Bolivia:

Ceviche Fish: The most common type of ceviche that involves cutting pieces of fish into a square and mix with lemon and salt.



Mixed Ceviche: The mixed ceviche is one culinary dish that contains the same ingredients as the normal ceviche, which have been added various shellfish or fish and can be served with potatoes or decorate with lettuce leaves.



Black shells Ceviche: A typical dish from the coast of Tumbes and Piura made of black shells (Anadara tuberculosa) seasoned in red onion, garlic, chilli pepper and finally Peru.



Shrimp Ceviche: Typical of the region Arequipa

Octopus Ceviche: The preparation is similar to that of the fish ceviche, one need only consider the octopus should be gentle or else you pass by boiling water to soften the meat.??



