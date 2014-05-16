The Simmonds Team Among Top-Producing Experts in Jupiter Real Estate

Jupiter, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/16/2014 -- The Simmonds Team, a leading specialist in Jupiter FL Real Estate, ranks among the highest-producing realty groups for the Jupiter and northern Palm Beach area.



Specifically, the Simmonds Team has the distinction of being among the top two percent of Keller William's Jupiter, Florida office in terms of production. Moreover, the group consistently ranks in the top five percent in sales throughout the region, placing them among the elite in real estate experts.



Indeed, the Simmonds Team is known for placing most of its listings under contract within 90 days, an exceptional accomplishment among Realtors in the competitive South Florida market.



The group's esteemed position attests to its innovative and customer-centered approach to real estate. Known for their deep local roots in the area – 21 years in Florida, 16 of which have been in Jupiter – the husband-and-wife team of Amy and John Simmonds is described as professional, enthusiastic, meticulous, and personable.



Customer testimonials are overwhelmingly positive, highlighting the Simmonds Team's dedication to addressing the specific needs and goals of each individual client. A sample of reviews includes the following:



"Working with Amy and John is like having a family member in the business. We could not have been happier with the entire buying process, and even had fun along the way! We looked for months to find the perfect house and they knew just what we wanted. They found us our dream home (which was not even on the market yet) and we are thrilled. What's even better is that now we're neighbors!"



– The Beasley's (179 Paradise Circle)



"What a pleasure it was to work with John and Amy on the sale of our home. They made the whole process of listing and selling our home as simple and painless as possible. For a family of five with 3 small children, it made all the difference in the world! Their thorough knowledge of the market in Abacoa, and specifically New Haven was the key to our home selling in just three weeks. We could not have had a better experience."



– The Smiths (223 Marlberry Circle)



"Amy and John, the thought of selling our home was stressful and we were worried about the timing of the sale, how much we could get for our home, and how to handle all the paperwork involved. Hiring you to list our home was the best decision we could have made. Your thoroughness and professionalism made this process an enjoyable one. Working with you was a pleasure and we will miss talking so much! We will definitely be calling when we’re ready to sell again and purchase another home."



– Jason and Donna Wallerstien



In addition to their extensive knowledge of Jupiter Real Estate, the team also specializing in national and local relocation, assist clients with every aspect of their move (including providing local information), and provides selling services as well.



Those interested in the Simmonds Team's services are invited to call their office at 561-691-1990 or their individual cells at 561-427-3617 (Amy) and 561-662-7358 (John). They are also available by email at john@simmondsrealty.com and amy@thesimmonds.com