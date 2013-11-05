The Simmonds Team Announces New Listing at 211 Fairway E Tequesta, FL

Jupiter, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/05/2013 -- The Simmonds Team, a prominent realty group specializing in Jupiter Real Estate, has just listed a new property on SimmondRealty.com – a single-family home located on 211 Fairway E Tequesta, FL.



The residence is situated on a spacious lot of over 2,500 square feet and encompasses 1,636 square feet of interior living space, which includes three spacious bedrooms, two bathrooms, and one half-bathroom. First built in 1960, the home is in pristine condition and has undergone significant renovations, which includes a new roof and newly-installed flooring.



Among the home’s many new features are an air conditioning system, double paned storm windows and sliding doors, custom bamboo blinds, a washer and dyer system, detailed moldings, large modern kitchen, expert finishes, and more. The property’s quarter-acre lot is fully fenced and includes a large pool and lush professional landscaping. Among its many desirable characteristics are



The residence on 211 Fairway E Tequesta benefits from an exclusive location, as it is situated in the heart of the prosperous Tequesta area, which is well-known for its safety, family-friendliness, and wide selection of leisurely and recreational amenities (including its well-regarded country club). Its residents enjoy privileged access to a variety of shops, restaurants, schools, and other attractions.



As a result of these high-end characteristics, the property has been listed from $405,000, making it one of the most valuable currently on the market. The Simmonds Team, led by married couple John and Amy Simmonds, regularly lists such high-end properties well in advance of other real estate groups. As a result, it has become one of the region’s top producing realtors.