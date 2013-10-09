The Simmonds Team Launches New Website - SimmondsRealty.com

Jupiter, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/09/2013 -- The Simmonds Team, a prominent South Florida real estate group, has launched a new website at SimmondsRealty.com. The professionally-designed webpage offers a variety functions and features that are intended to optimize real estate customer service.



The website utilizes advanced servers to enhance browsing speed and is well organized to facilitate navigation, placing an emphasis on user-friendliness. Clients are greeted by a slideshow banner that displays high-resolution images of various neighborhoods and properties, alongside introductory information that can be clicked on to access a dedicated profile on the topic.



From the homepage users can access a wide range of information, including testimonials, featured properties, real estate news, highlights on certain communities, and an advanced search feature for both sales and rentals. There is even a unique contact form that can be directly submitted to the Simmonds Team for any inquiries or comments.



Additionally, there are separate sections dedicated to communities, buyer tips, seller services, and more. The website incorporates a blog that provides users with further information on a range of relevant real estate topics, including new property listings, highlighted neighborhoods, market trends, and so on.



Uniquely, clients have the option of creating an account for the website, which among other things, allows them to save properties to a favorites list. Overall, such a comprehensive and streamlined approach reflects Simmonds Realty’s explicit dedication to enhancing the real estate experience for his clients. The increased utilization of the internet as a tool for buying or selling property makes the new website a vital endeavor.



About Simmonds Team

The Simmonds Team, led by married couple John and Amy Simmonds, specializes in Jupiter FL Real Estate, and ranks as one of the top producing realtors in the region.