The Simpler Group Launches Internet Marketing Strategy Campaign

Plano, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/10/2014 -- Internet users worldwide conduct, on average, 131 billion searches each month, according to Comscore. The company obtained these results in January 2010 so one would imagine this figure has only gone up as more are now connected to the Internet. The same year, MarketShareHitsLink found that 75 percent of users never see the second page of the search results. They make use of the first page to find the information they need. For this reason, companies need to focus on Internet marketing, web design, and web development to make certain their web page appears on the first page of the major search engines, and The Simpler Group becomes of great help for companies looking to achieve this goal.



"The Simpler Group offers a variety of solutions to help clients achieve their personal goals for the company while also moving to the top of the search engines. Solutions offered include web design, technical project management, online marketing, search engine optimization, and print design. Contact The Simpler Group today to get started on the process of making one's company website a place people want to visit again and again," Brenda Simpler, company spokesperson, declares.



Many Americans believe television and radio continue to be the top advertising markets, yet nothing is further from the truth. The truth is individuals turn to the Internet now more than ever to learn more about companies and their products and services. Interconnected World: Shopping and Personal Finance found 61 percent of Internet users across the globe research products they are considering buying online. Of these shoppers, 44 percent start the search on a search engine.



In contrast, Advice Interactive Group found 90 percent of those watching television skip through the ads whenever possible, and only 18 percent of ads shown on television generate a positive return on investment. Terrestrial radio listeners continue to decline as more turn to commercial free radio and newspapers continue to witness declines in circulation numbers. Companies need to turn their focus to Internet marketing efforts to bring in new business while keeping current customers engaged, and The Simpler Group can be of help in doing so.



"The Simpler Group makes the client's vision come to life when it comes to web design in Plano. The team of specialists sits down with the client to determine what it is they would like to see with the site to ensure everyone is on the same page. Once the site is up and running, the focus turns to web development, search engine optimization, and more. A comprehensive marketing strategy, such as those put into place by The Simpler Group, ensures the client obtains the desired return on investment and an increase in customers and revenue," Simpler states.



About The Simpler Group

The Simpler Group, a full service marketing group offering more than 35 years of experience in marketing, graphic design, and web design, understands the specific and special needs of small and medium-sized businesses and prefers to partner with businesses of this type. Business owners need enthusiasm and energy to run the company and typically love what they do, and the same holds true for The Simpler Group. Working together with clients, The Simpler Group takes the best practices when it comes to sales, marketing, and Internet design and applies these practices to a client's unique business model and products. The company possesses knowledge concerning business environments and marketing in the DFW Metroplex, using their access and networks to promote and connect clients and their businesses.