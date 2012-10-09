The Skiddle Bus Returns at Showman's Show 2012

Preston, Lancashire -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/09/2012 -- Skiddle are pleased to return to the Showman's Show in 2012 and will be attending between October 17th – 18th. The Showman's Show is the UK's original and most comprehensive exhibition of products, services and entertainments for the outdoor and special event world.



The show is held every year and is held at the Newbury Showground in Berkshire. Looking forward to the event, Skiddle Director, Rich Dyer said: “The Showman's Show is a very important date on the Skiddle calendar, as it allows us to engage with a number of our customers - as well as providing us with a networking opportunity with some of the biggest names in the events sector”.



You'll find Skiddle at Stand 185, Avenue C. Just look out for the double decker SKIDDLE BUS - fresh from its recent refit. Having become a regular feature at some of the UK’s biggest festivals, Skiddle’s instantly recognisable double decker bus is a hireable, temporary events space and multimedia broadcast centre for live coverage and social interaction.



Bursting with useful features, SKIDDLE BUS houses PC terminals for users to upload videos, photos and reviews direct to Skiddle.com. A High Speed Satellite Link provides continuous internet connection. The bus also boasts HD TV and a generally relaxed, comfortable environment.



Onboard the SKIDDLE BUS at the Showman's Show, you’ll find out everything you need to know about Skiddle.com and Skiddle's ticketing options - ranging from the ultra-secure RapidScan ticketing solution through to white-labelled ticket shops that seamlessly integrate with your website.



Skiddle Bus will be at the Showman's Show at Stand 185 on Avenue C, October 17th – 18th at the Newbury Showground in Berkshire.



About Skiddle.com

Skiddle.com is the UK's biggest what's on guide, selling tickets for events throughout the country from small events through to large festivals.



Contact:

Simon Dalley

Head of Marketing & PR

Skiddle Ltd, The Watermark, Ribbleton Lane, Preston, Lancs, PR1 5EZ

http://www.skiddle.com