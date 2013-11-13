The Skin Spa of Newnan Dermatology Hosts "the Little Black Dress Event" Featuring Life Coach and Speaker Corby Carlin Winters

Newnan, GA -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/13/2013 -- The Skin Spa of Newnan Dermatology, a boutique style Medical Spa in Newnan, GA, will be hosting a special event, “The Little Black Dress Event”, on Thursday, November 21, 2013 from 5:00 pm to 9:00 pm. This fun filled evening with special guest motivational speaker Corby Winters will include special event pricing for select products, procedures and cosmetic injectables. Attendees will enjoy complimentary catered hors d’oeuvres as well as the opportunity to participate on drawings for over $10,000 worth of products and procedures. Patients interested in learning more about cosmetic procedures like Juvederm and Botox in Newnan will have the opportunity to participate in live treatment demonstrations and skin care evaluations. The open house is complementary, but space is limited and those interested should RSVP by November, 19th online by visiting www.ndskinspa.com or calling 678.850.9248



About The Skin Spa of Newnan Dermatology Group

The Skin Spa of Newnan Dermatology, specializes in non-surgical, anti-aging solutions, was designed to work synergistically with Newnan Dermatology clinic, a respected provider of dermatological services and cosmetic skin care for patients in Newnan, Peachtree City and the Atlanta Area since 1990. The mission of the Skin Spa is to provide patients with the best available resources, allowing them to achieve optimum health and enhance natural beauty by combining the art and the science of skin care.



For more information about the Skin Spa or to schedule a consultation, call (678) 850-9248 or visit http://www.ndskinspa.com.



Media Contact:

Liliana Molina

lmolina@aestheticbrandmarketing.com

350 Newnan Crossing Bypass, Newnan, GA 30263

http://www.ndskinspa.com/