The Skin Spa of Newnan Dermatology Releases Infographic: Ageless Beauty - Minimally Invasive Cosmetic Procedures

Peach Tree, GA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/13/2014 -- Ageless beauty is a topic that appeals to every man and woman over the age of 21. Maintaining a youthful appearance has become increasingly important factor in today’s world, in the last decade minimally invasive or non-surgical treatments has seen an increase of 144% in procedures.



Minimally invasive procedures, such as laser treatments and injectables have several benefits including, little to no downtime, less pain during treatments, minimal risk of scarring and complications and, of course, much less expensive. As non-surgical options become increasingly more sophisticated, it is clear that they are starting to dominate the cosmetic market. According to the American Society of Plastic Surgeons (ASPS), popular surgical procedures like, facelifts and liposuction have seen incremental decrease in numbers over the last 5 years. Last year the ASPS reported 13.4 million minimally invasive procedures and 1.7 million surgical procedures in the US. The two categories of treatments that are creating a huge splash in the non-surgical cosmetic world are Injectables and Laser treatments.



The infographic designed by the professionals at The Skin Spa of Newnan Dermatology talks about how injectables and laser treatments have become a well known solution for wrinkle reduction, volume restoration, skin tightening, excess fat reduction and hair removal. They have noticed that with all the new products that have been released in the last 10 years, there is some confusion as to what is the best fit for each individual. Because of this, The Skin Spa of Newnan Dermatology have provided important details for new patients on 4 popular injectables and laser treatments: BOTOX , Juvederm, Coolsculpting and Laser Hair Removal.



The experienced and knowledgeable staff at The Skin Spa of Newnan Dermatology has released a detailed infographic that illustrates a few different aspects of these popular treatments that would be useful for new patients, such as, the areas of your face and body that have yielded the best results for each of these 4 treatments, an individual breakdown of what these products do, the major benefits and how long you can expect the results to last.



About The Skin Spa of Newnan Dermatology

The Skin Spa of Newnan Dermatology specializes in non-surgical cosmetic treatments, and anti-aging solutions that are designed to work in alliance with their state of the art Dermatology clinic. The Skin Spa offers a broad spectrum of minimally invasive procedures in the Peachtree City, Newnan, McDonough and Marietta areas in the great state of Georgia. With their board certified Dermatologists and experienced aestheticians, they are dedicated to optimizing the health of their patients skin and delivering the best results in all of Georgia.



MEDIA CONTACT:

Liliana Molina

lmolina@aestheticbrandmarketing.com

LOCATION:

1975 Highway 54 #250

Peach Tree City, GA 30269

WEBSITE: http://www.aestheticbrandmarketing.com/