The Skin Spa of Newnan Dermatology to Start Offering the New FDA Approved Filler JUVÉDERM VOLUMA XC

Newnan, GA -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/09/2013 -- The Skin Spa of Newnan Dermatology, a boutique style medical spa in Newnan, is excited to announce they will be offering JUVÉDERM VOLUMA™ XC to patients in Georgia. JUVÉDERM VOLUMA™ is the first and only filler approved by the FDA (US Food and Drug Administration) to temporarily correct age-related volume loss in the cheek area in adults age 21 and over. JUVÉDERM VOLUMA™, a product manufactured by Allergan, the makers of BOTOX® Cosmetic, JUVÉDERM® and Latisse®, helps lift and add volume back to the mid-face to create a natural, more youthful curve to the cheeks and an overall more youthful appearance of the shape of the face.



Trisha Kennedy, MSN, FNP-BC, NP-C, our expert injector and National Trainer for JUVÉDERM VOLUMA™, was among a select group of experts in the field that were chosen to serve on the JUVÉDERM VOLUMA™ advisory board that reviewed the product before its release to the general public.



JUVÉDERM VOLUMA™ was specifically created to restore lost facial volume in the mid-face. The VYCROSS™ technology of this innovative hyaluronic acid filler creates a very smooth, natural look and feel. JUVÉDERM VOLUMA™ contains Hyaluronic Acid (HA), a naturally occurring hydrating substance found in your skin. As you age, you start to lose HA, which causes the skin to lose structure and volume. With results proven to up to two years JUVÉDERM VOLUMA™ instantly adds volume to the cheek area, giving you a subtle lift, helping to restore contour and a more youthful look.



Trisha Kennedy shares “We are excited to announce we will be offering Juvederm VOLUMA at the Skin Spa of Newnan Dermatology. Contact us today to schedule you complementary consultation, and find out if JUVEDERM VOLUMA is right for you.”



About The Skin Spa of Newnan Dermatology Group

The Skin Spa of Newnan Dermatology, specializing in non-surgical, anti-aging solutions, was designed to work synergistically with Newnan Dermatology clinic, a respected provider of dermatological services and cosmetic skin care for patients in Newnan, Peachtree City and the Atlanta Area since 1990. The mission of the Skin Spa is to provide patients with the best available resources, allowing them to achieve optimum health and enhance natural beauty by combining the art and the science of skin care.



For more information about the Skin Spa or to schedule a consultation, call (678) 850-9248 or visit http://www.ndskinspa.com.



Media Contact:

Liliana Molina

lmolina@aestheticbrandmarketing.com

350 Newnan Crossing Bypass, Newnan, GA 30263

http://www.ndskinspa.com/