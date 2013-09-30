The Skin Spa of Newnan Dermatology Welcomes Their New Spa Director Carrie Herdman

Newnan, GA -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/30/2013 -- The Skin Spa of Newnan Dermatology, a state-of-the-art medical spa in Newnan, GA, has recently announced their new spa director Carrie Herdman. Carrie brings with her a wealth of business management experience. Having worked for one of the largest customer oriented companies in the world, she knows what it takes to give the clients the best experience from the moment they walk in the door, and she plans to continue to extend high quality results and exceptional customer service.



As she makes the transition as the new addition at The Skin Spa, Carrie says she remains consistent on her pursuit of the utmost patient experience and satisfaction. She also adds that she is excited about the chance to join such a talented team at The Skin Spa of Newnan Dermatology.



The experienced and knowledgeable staff at the Skin Spa of Newnan Dermatology offers to South Atlanta’s patients the most advanced skin care and anti-aging treatments from Botox Cosmetic to Laser Treatments and Coolsculpting to Chemical Peels.



About The Skin Spa of Newnan Dermatology Group

The Skin Spa of Newnan Dermatology, specializing in non-surgical, anti-aging solutions, was designed to work synergistically with Newnan Dermatology clinic, a respected provider of dermatological services and cosmetic skin care for patients in Newnan, Peachtree City and the Atlanta Area since 1990. The mission of the Skin Spa is to provide patients with the best available resources, allowing them to achieve optimum health and enhance natural beauty by combining the art and the science of skin care.



For more information about the Skin Spa or to schedule a consultation, call (678) 850-9248 or visit http://www.ndskinspa.com.