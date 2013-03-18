The Sky's the Limit for iSpace with Its New VIPedge Cloud-Based Business Telephone Solution from Toshiba

Irvine, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/18/2013 -- Toshiba America Information Systems Inc., Telecommunication Systems Division (Toshiba— http://www.telecom.toshiba.com) has helped iSpace (www.ispace.com) of El Segundo, Calif., meet its communication goals with a new VIPedge™ cloud-based business telephone solution. iSpace is a global services company focused on information technology and business process solutions, including consulting, outsourcing, software products, staffing and more.



Mickey Walker, administrative director for iSpace, specified iSpace’s communication objectives, which include:



- Establishing a voice communication presence with an affordable, feature-rich, cloud-based business telephone solution;

- Delivering traditional telephony features not usually found in cloud solutions, including superior audio quality;

- Providing headset integration with their existing headsets, allowing advanced headset features not typically available when used with SIP telephones;

- Delivering scalability to allow new users, features, and applications as the company grows as well as the flexibility to deploy users virtually anywhere and anytime;

- Having an Authorized Toshiba Dealer to install, configure, program and act as (or assist) the IT department to save time and money; and

- Delivering a set, monthly cost that was affordable, without the need to maintain equipment on-premises.



Ben Berg, partner at Authorized Toshiba Dealer Transcom Telecommunications (http://www.TranscomLA.com) of Lakewood, Calif., recommended Toshiba’s VIPedge. He said, “VIPedge has all the features and capabilities of a more-expensive on-premises system at an affordable price point.” Transcom has been an Authorized Toshiba Dealer since 1986.



Solution: Toshiba’s VIPedge Delivers Enterprise-quality Telephony in the Cloud at an Affordable Cost

Installed and serviced by Transcom, iSpace’s VIPedge solution consists of:



- VIPedge cloud-based business telephone solution serving 30+ users in two locations: El Segundo and Irvine, Calif.; plus remote virtual users in Boston; and Tampa, Fla.;

- Toshiba IP 5000-series desk telephones;

- Unified Messaging, enabling users to receive both voice and email messages in their email inboxes; and

- Enterprise Manager for simple, browser-based administration and management.



Result #1: An Effective and Efficient Communication Solution

Toshiba’s VIPedge met iSpace’s requirement for a cloud-based, enterprise-quality business telephone solution with robust traditional telephony features, including superior audio quality plus Presence features, call pick-up, transfer to voice mail, outgoing number display and direct station select (DSS) keys. Unique ring tones for incoming calls help distinguish between calls made to the main number versus individual extensions.



Result #2: Unified Messaging Plus Enterprise-quality Features Improve Efficiency

VIPedge’s Unified Messaging enables users to access their voice and email messages from a single inbox. Headset integration allows users to take advantage of advanced headset features. Call pick-up is also an appreciated feature. When the primary answering person is away from the office, other users can easily answer incoming calls with the touch of a button.



Result #3: Affordable and Scalable for Future Growth

With Toshiba’s VIPedge, iSpace has an affordable and feature-rich cloud-based business telephone solution that can grow as the business grows. The VIPedge processes thousands of incoming calls every month, helping iSpace employees increase productivity and profitability. iSpace can add and network additional users virtually anytime, anywhere there is Internet access.



Bottom Line: Toshiba’s VIPedge Cloud-based Business Telephone Solution Improves Communications at iSpace



Toshiba’s VIPedge cloud-based business telephone solution exceeded iSpace’s communications objectives. Bottom line benefits include:

- All the benefits and cost savings of a cloud-based solution with the robust features of a traditional business telephone system, including superior audio quality;

- Smooth handling of 5,000+ calls per month, and room to grow;

- Installation and maintenance by an Authorized Toshiba Dealer and hosted by Toshiba with no middlemen involved;

- Cost savings over an on-premises telephone system with a low, fixed, monthly fee for service; and

- The ability to scale the telephone system as the business grows.



“Together, Toshiba and Transcom exceeded our expectations, giving us exactly what we wanted: an affordable, cloud-based business telephone communication solution that has the best of traditional telephony features and room to grow,” said Mickey Walker, administrative director, iSpace.



“With Toshiba’s VIPedge, iSpace’s users are empowered to communicate more effectively, be more efficient, and have greater access to their customers, partners and each other,” added Ben Berg, partner, Transcom.



About Toshiba’s VIPedge

VIPedge is a cloud-based business telephone solution that gives users the features, functionality, quality, service and reliability for which Toshiba’s telephone systems are known, all in the cloud. VIPedge allows companies to pay a monthly service fee—scalable to meet system size and usage needs—as an alternative to the capital purchase of an on-premises telephone system.



For more info on VIPedge, visit http://www.telecom.toshiba.com/Products/VIPedge-Cloud-Based-Telephone-Solution/.



Contact info:

Toshiba America Information Systems, Inc.

Telecommunication Systems Division

9740 Irvine Blvd., Irvine, CA 92618-1697

To locate an Authorized Dealer, call: (800) 222-5805

National Accounts (800) 234-4873

http://www.telecom.toshiba.com