Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/12/2013 -- Reportstack, provider of premium market research reports announces the addition of The Small Cells, WiFi, DAS, Cloud RAN and HetNet Datasheet: 2014 - 2020 market report to its offering

Part of the “HetNet Bible: 2013 – 2020”, this datasheet provides in-depth revenue forecasts on the small cells, carrier WiFi, Distributed Antenna Systems (DAS), cloud Radio Access Networks (RAN) and small cell backhaul.



Market forecasts and historical revenue figures from 2010 till 2020 are provided for each of the following categories:



Small Cells



Carrier WiFi



Small Cell Backhaul



Small Cells as a Service (SCaaS)



Distributed Antenna Systems (DAS)



Cloud RAN



Self-Organizing Network (SON) Solutions



Mobile Network Data Service



Small cell forecasts (unit shipments, revenue, installed base) are categorized in the following categories:



RAN Technology



GSM/W-CDMA/HSPA



CDMA-2000/EV-DO



LTE FDD



TD-LTE



WiMAX



Deployment Model



Home/Residential



Enterprise



Metro



Rural



Cell Size



Femtocells



Picocells



Microcells



Carrier WiFi forecasts (unit shipments, revenue, installed base) are categorized in the following categories:



Equipment Category



Access Points



Access Point Controllers



Integration Approach



Managed WiFi Offload



Unmanaged ‘Open Access’ WiFi



Small cell backhaul forecasts (revenue) are categorized in the following technology categories:



Ethernet over Copper



Ethernet over Fiber



DSL modems and DSLAMs



Non Line of Sight (NLOS) Microwave (Sub-6GHz spectrum)



Point to Point (PTP) Microwave (6-60GHz)



Point to Multipoint (PTMP) Microwave (6-60GHz)



Millimeter Wave (Unlicensed 60GHz spectrum)



Millimeter Wave (Licensed 60GHz spectrum)



Satellite



Mobile network data service forecasts (throughput and revenue) are categorized in the following access network technology categories:



Macrocell Network



Small Cells



Carrier WiFi



DAS



Regional forecasts are categorized in the following 6 categories



North America



Asia Pacific



Western Europe



Eastern Europe



Middle East & Africa



Latin & Central America



Key Findings:



The datasheet has the following key findings:



- Small cells, carrier WiFi, DAS and Cloud RAN infrastructure investments will account for a $42 Billion HetNet ecosystem by 2020



- Small cells and carrier WiFi deployments are expected to carry more than 60% of all mobile network data traffic by 2020, which will account for $352 Billion in mobile data service revenue.



- At present, the small cells and carrier WiFi infrastructure value chain is highly fragmented with ‘pure-play’ vendors and incumbent macrocell vendors battling to gain a higher share of the market



- SNS Research expects the value chain to consolidate over the coming years following several future acquisitions such as the recent acquisition of Ubiquisys by Cisco



- Eyeing the momentum behind small cell deployments, several DAS vendors (such as BTI Wireless) are now entering the small cells market.



- While it is a preferred opinion among wireless carriers, aggregating outdoor small cell backhaul with macrocell infrastructure may prove to be a well challenging task. Consequently the demand for small cell backhauling has opened a new opportunity for investment, which will be a market worth nearly $6 Billion by 2020



Companies Mentioned



3GPP



4ipnet



6WIND S.A.



Ablaze



Accel Partners



Accuris Networks



Acer



Acme Packet



Actix



Adara Venture Partners



ADLINK Technology



Advanced RF Technologies



Advanced Wireless Technology Group (AWTG)



Aepona



Agilent Technologies



AICENT



Aircom International



AirHop Communications



Airspan



Airvana



AJ Telecom Group



Albtelecom



Alcatel-Lucent



Alpha Networks



Altera



Altobridge



Alvarion



AlwaysOn



Amadeus Capital Partners



Amdocs



American Tower Corporation



Andrew Corporation



Anixter



Anritsu



Anvaya Networks



Anziva Technologies



Aoptix



Applied Communication Sciences



Aptilo Networks



Argela



Aria



Aricent



Arieso



ARItel



Arqiva



Aruba Networks



Asahi Kasei Microdevices



Askey Computer Corporation



ASOCS Ltd



Association of Radio Industries and Businesses (ARIB) – Japan



Astellia



ASUS



AT&T



AT&T Mobility



Athena Wireless Communications



Atomico



Augere Bangladesh



August Capital



Avanti



Avaya



AveA



Aviat Networks



Axell Wireless



Axis Teknologies



Babilon-T



BandwidthX



Batelco



Beeline



BelAir Networks



Belgacom



Belgacom International Carrier Services (BICS)



Bell Mobility



Best Western



Bharti Airtel



Birdstep Technology ASA



BL Companies



Black & Veatch



Black Box Corporation



BLiNQ Networks



BluWan



Boingo Wireless



Bouygues Telecom



BridgeWave Communications



Broadband Forum



Broadcom



BroadHop



BroadSoft



BSG Wireless



BSkyB



BSNL



BT



BTI Wireless



BURCO



Byers Engineering Company



Cable & Wireless Communications



CableLabs



Cablevision



Cambium Networks



Cambridge Broadband Networks (CBNL)



Carolina West Wireless



Cavium



CCI Systems



CCS



CDMA Development Group (CDG)



Celcite



Cell C South Africa



Cellcom



Cellcom Israel Ltd



CellO



Cellular Asset Management



Cellular One of East Central Illinois



Cellular Specialties Inc. (Now CSI Solutions Group of Goodman Networks)



Cellvine



Ceragon



Charles River Ventures



China Communications Standards Association (CCSA) – China



China Mobile



China Netcom



China Telecom (China Telecommunications Corporation)



China Unicom (China United Network Communications Group Company Limited)



Chunghwa Telecom



Cincintaci Bell



Cisco



Claro



ClearSky



Clearwire



Cloudberry Mobile



CM Capital



CNS



Coherent Logix



Colt Telecom



Comba Telecom



Comcast



CommScope



Communications Components, Inc. (CCI)



Conexant



Connectivity Wireless



Contela



Continuous Computing



Coral Group



Corning



Cosmote



Cox Communications



Craig Wireless



Crown Castle



CS Corporation



CTIA



Cuddy & Feder, LLP



Dali Wireless



Dapu Telecom



DAS Advisers



Datang Mobile



Datang Telecom



Davis Wright Tremaine, LLP



Delta Partners



Deltanode



DesignArt Networks



Deutsche Telekom



Devicescape Software



Dish Network



D-Link Corporation



DoCoMo interTouch (USA) Inc.



DragonWave



Draka — Prysmian Group



Du



E-Band Communications



Eden Rock Communications



Edgewater Wireless



EDX Wireless



EE (Everything Everywhere)



Eircom



Enterprise Partners



Ericsson



Ericsson-LG



Errigal



Ethertronics



Etisalat



ETRI



EXFO



ExteNet Systems



Eye-Fi



Fareastone



FastBack Networks



Flash Wireless



FON Wireless



Foundation Capital



Free Mobile



Freescale Semiconductor



Front Porch



Fujitsu



Fujitsu Siemens



Fullerton Engineering Consultants Inc.



Galtronics



Genband



General Communication Inc. (GCI)



Global Telecom Holding (formerly Orascom)



Global Tower Partners



GoNet Systems



Goodman Networks



Google



Gore (W. L. Gore & Associates)



GoS Networks



Granite Ventures



Green Mountain Communications Inc.



Green Packet



GSMA



Hay Systems Limited (HSL)



Haymaker Technologies



HFR Inc.



Hilton



Hitachi



Hitachi Cable Networks



Hitachi Communication Technologies America (Hitachi CTA)



Honeywell



HP



HTC



Huawei



Huber and Suhner (H+S)



Hutchison Global Communications



Hypower Inc.



iBWave



iDirect



Immix Wireless



Index Ventures



Indosat



Infovista



InnerWireless



INOC



InPhase Wireless



InSite Wireless, LLC



Intel Corporation



Intercontinental Hotel Group



InterDigital



Intracom Telecom



Intucell Systems



ip.access



iPass



ISCO International



Isotrope



Iusacell



Jafco Ventures



JDSU



Jersey Telecom



Juni Global



KDDI



KGP Logistics



Kineto Wireless



Kleiner Perkins Caufield & Byers



Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co



Korea Telecom (KT)



KPN



Lantiq



LG Electronics



LG Uplus



LightPoint Communications



lliad group



Lord & Company Technologies



LSI



Madison Dearborn Partners



Marriott International



Matrix Partners



Maverick Corporation



Maxim Integrated



Maxis (Malaysia)



MegaFon



Mentum



Mesaplexx



metroPCS



Microlab — A Division of Wireless Telecom Group



Microsoft



MIKOM



mimoOn



Mindspeed Technologies



Minieum Networks



Mobile TeleSystems OJSC (MTS)



MobileAccess



Mobily



Moldtelecom



Mosaic Telecom



Motorola Mobility



Motorola Solutions



Movilnet Venezuela



Movistar



MTC



Nash Technologies



NEC



Netgear



Netgem



Netia Poland



Network Norway



NewPath Networks



Nexius



NextG Networks



NextGenTel



Nextivity



NextWave Wireless



Node-H



Nokia



Nokia Siemens Networks



Nomadix



Nomor Research



Nortel



Nsight



NTT Broadband Platform



NTT Communications



NTT DoCoMo



NTT-ME



O2 (Telefónica UK Limited)



Octasic



Oi Brasil



Omantel



Open Mobile Alliance (OMA)



Opticon



Optimus Portugal



Option N.V.



Optiway



Optus



Opus Capital



Oracle



Orange (France Telecom)



Orange Israel



Orange Romania



PCCW



Pennington Law Firm



Percello



Phillips Lytle, LLP



picoChip



Pletronics



Portugal Telecom



Powerwave Technologies



Psion



PT Telkom



PTS



Public Mobile



Public Wireless



PureWave Networks



Quadriga Worldwide



Qualcomm



Qualcomm Atheros



Qualcomm Technologies



Qucell



Quortus



Radisys



RADWIN



Rakon



Red.es



Reliance Telecom



Republic Wireless



Retis



Reverb Networks



RF Connect



RF Window



RFS (Radio Frequency Systems)



RIM



Rogers Wireless



R-TRON



Ruckus Wireless



Sagemcom



SAI Technology



Samsung



Samsung Electronics



Samsung Ventures Europe



SBA Communications



Sequoia Capital



Sercom



SFR



Sharp



Shasta Ventures



Shaw Communications



Shyam Telecom



Siemens



Siklu



SingTel



Sistel Networks



SK Telecom



SK Telesys



Skype



Small Cell Forum



Smart Communications Inc (PLTD Philippines)



Smith Micro Software



SoftBank



SOLiD Technologies



Southern Cross Venture Partners



SpiderCloud



Sprint



StarHub



Starwood



STC



Stoke



Sub10 Systems



Sunwave Communications



Swisscom



Sym Technology



Symmetricom



Syniverse Technologies



Sysnet Integrators



Taiwan Mobile



Talley



Tango Networks



Taqua



Tarana Wireless



Tata Elxsi



Tata Teleservices



TDC



Technology Committee (TTC) – Japan



Tekelec



TEKTELIC Communications



Tele2 Sweden



Telecom Italia Mobile (TIM)



Telecommunications Association (TTA) – Korea



Telecommunications Industry Association (TIA) – USA



Telefónica



Telefónica Moviles



Telenor



Telenor Group



Telenor Sweden



TeliaSonera



Telstra



Telus Mobility



Tempest Telecom



TESSCO



Texas Christian University



Texas Instruments



The Canadian Pension Plan Investment Board.



The Cloud



The Family Office



Three UK



Time Warner Cable



TMC



TRUE



T-Mobile Austria



T-Mobile UK



T-Mobile USA



TOT Thailand



Towerstream Corporation



TRaC Global



Transit Wireless



Turkcell



TVM Capital GmbH



Tyco Electronics Connectivity



U.S. Cellular



Ubee Interactive



Ubee-AirWalk



Ubidyne GmBH



u-blox



Union Wireless



University of Western Ontario (Western University Canada)



Uniwill



Verizon Wireless



Vimpelcom (Russia)



Virgin Media



Vodafone



Vodafone Australia



Vodafone Canada



Vodafone Czech Republic



Vodafone Germany



Vodafone Greece



Vodafone Hungary



Vodafone Ireland



Vodafone Italy



Vodafone Netherlands



Vodafone New Zealand



Vodafone Portugal



Vodafone Qatar



Vodafone Romania



Vodafone Spain



Vodafone UK



Vubiq



Wataniya Telecom



WeFi



Wes-Tec



Westell Technologies



Wi-Ex



WiF Alliance



Wilson Electronics



WiMAX Forum



Wintegra



Wireless Broadband Alliance



Wireless Infrastructure Association (PCIA)



Wistron NeWeb Corp (WNC)



Xilinx



Yota (Russia)



Zain Bahrain



Zain Kuwait



Zain Saudi Arabia (Zain KSA)



ZinWave



ZON Portugal



ZTE



Countries Covered



Afghanistan



Albania



Algeria



Andorra



Angola



Anguilla



Antigua & Barbuda



Argentina



Armenia



Aruba



Australia



Austria



Azerbaijan



Bahamas



Bahrain



Bangladesh



Barbados



Belarus



Belgium



Belize



Benin



Bermuda



Bhutan



Bolivia



Bosnia Herzegovina



Botswana



Brazil



British Virgin Islands



Brunei



Bulgaria



Burkina Faso



Burundi



Cambodia



Cameroon



Canada



Cape Verde



Cayman Islands



Central African Republic



Chad



Chile



China



Cocos Islands



Colombia



Comoros Islands



Congo



Cook Islands



Costa Rica



Côte d'Ivoire



Croatia



Cuba



Cyprus



Czech Republic



Democratic Rep of Congo (ex-Zaire)



Denmark



Djibouti



Dominica



Dominican Republic



East Timor



Ecuador



Egypt



El Salvador



Equatorial Guinea



Eritrea



Estonia



Ethiopia



Faroe Islands



Federated States of Micronesia



Fiji



Finland



France



French Guiana



French Polynesia (ex-Tahiti)



French West Indies



Gabon



Gambia



Georgia



Germany



Ghana



Gibraltar



Greece



Greenland



Grenada



Guam



Guatemala



Guernsey



Guinea Republic



Guinea-Bissau



Guyana



Haiti



Honduras



Hong Kong



Hungary



Iceland



India



Indonesia



Iran



Iraq



Ireland



Isle of Man



Israel



Italy



Jamaica



Japan



Jersey



Jordan



Kazakhstan



Kenya



Kirghizstan



Kiribati



Korea



Kosovo



Kuwait



Laos



Latvia



Lebanon



Lesotho



Liberia



Libya



Liechtenstein



Lithuania



Luxembourg



Macau



Macedonia



Madagascar



Malawi



Malaysia



Maldives



Mali



Malta



Marshall Islands



Mauritania



Mauritius



Mayotte



Mexico



Moldova



Monaco



Mongolia



Montenegro



Montserrat



Morocco



Mozambique



Myanmar



Namibia



Nepal



Netherlands



Netherlands Antilles



New Caledonia



New Zealand



Nicaragua



Niger



Nigeria



Niue



North Korea



Northern Marianas



Norway



Oman



Pakistan



Palau



Palestine



Panama



Papua New Guinea



Paraguay



Peru



Philippines



Poland



Portugal



Puerto Rico



Qatar



Réunion



Romania



Russia



Rwanda



Samoa



Samoa (American)



Sao Tomé & Principe



Saudi Arabia



Senegal



Serbia



Seychelles



Sierra Leone



Singapore



Slovak Republic



Slovenia



Solomon Islands



Somalia



South Africa



Spain



Sri Lanka



St Kitts & Nevis



St Lucia



St Vincent & The Grenadines



Sudan



Suriname



Swaziland



Sweden



Switzerland



Syria



Tajikistan



Taiwan



Tanzania



Thailand



Togo



Tonga



Trinidad & Tobago



Tunisia



Turkey



Turkmenistan



Turks & Caicos Islands



UAE



Uganda



UK



Ukraine



Uruguay



US Virgin Islands



USA



Uzbekistan



Vanuatu



Venezuela



Vietnam



Yemen



Zambia



Zimbabwe



To view the table of contents for this market research report please visit

http://www.reportstack.com/product/146037/the-small-cells-wifi-das-cloud-ran-and-hetnet-datasheet-2014-2020.html

Contact:

Roger Campbell

contactus@reportstack.com

Naperville

Illinois

United States

Ph: 888-789-6604

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