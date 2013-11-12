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The Small Cells, WiFi, DAS, Cloud RAN and HetNet Datasheet: 2014 - 2020

 

Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/12/2013 -- Reportstack, provider of premium market research reports announces the addition of The Small Cells, WiFi, DAS, Cloud RAN and HetNet Datasheet: 2014 - 2020 market report to its offering
Part of the “HetNet Bible: 2013 – 2020”, this datasheet provides in-depth revenue forecasts on the small cells, carrier WiFi, Distributed Antenna Systems (DAS), cloud Radio Access Networks (RAN) and small cell backhaul.

Market forecasts and historical revenue figures from 2010 till 2020 are provided for each of the following categories:

    Small Cells

    Carrier WiFi

    Small Cell Backhaul

    Small Cells as a Service (SCaaS)

    Distributed Antenna Systems (DAS)

    Cloud RAN

    Self-Organizing Network (SON) Solutions

    Mobile Network Data Service

    Small cell forecasts (unit shipments, revenue, installed base) are categorized in the following  categories:

        RAN Technology

            GSM/W-CDMA/HSPA

            CDMA-2000/EV-DO

            LTE FDD

            TD-LTE

            WiMAX

        Deployment Model

            Home/Residential

            Enterprise

            Metro

            Rural

        Cell Size

            Femtocells

            Picocells

            Microcells

    Carrier WiFi forecasts (unit shipments, revenue, installed base) are categorized in the following  categories:

        Equipment Category

            Access Points

            Access Point Controllers

        Integration Approach

            Managed WiFi Offload

            Unmanaged ‘Open Access’ WiFi

    Small cell backhaul forecasts (revenue) are categorized in the following technology categories:

            Ethernet over Copper

            Ethernet over Fiber

            DSL modems and DSLAMs

            Non Line of Sight (NLOS) Microwave (Sub-6GHz spectrum)

            Point to Point (PTP) Microwave (6-60GHz)

            Point to Multipoint (PTMP) Microwave (6-60GHz)

            Millimeter Wave (Unlicensed 60GHz spectrum)

            Millimeter Wave (Licensed 60GHz spectrum)

            Satellite

    Mobile network data service forecasts (throughput and revenue) are categorized in the following access network technology categories:

            Macrocell Network

            Small Cells

            Carrier WiFi

            DAS

    Regional forecasts are categorized in the following 6 categories

            North America

            Asia Pacific

            Western Europe

            Eastern Europe

            Middle East & Africa

            Latin & Central America

Key Findings:

The datasheet has the following key findings:

- Small cells, carrier WiFi, DAS and Cloud RAN infrastructure investments will account for a $42 Billion HetNet ecosystem by 2020

- Small cells and carrier WiFi deployments are expected to carry more than 60% of all mobile network data traffic by 2020, which will account for $352 Billion in mobile data service revenue.

- At present, the small cells and carrier WiFi infrastructure value chain is highly fragmented with ‘pure-play’ vendors and incumbent macrocell vendors battling to gain a higher share of the market

- SNS Research expects the value chain to consolidate over the coming years following several future acquisitions such as the recent acquisition of Ubiquisys by Cisco

- Eyeing the momentum behind small cell deployments, several DAS vendors (such as BTI Wireless) are now entering the small cells market.

- While it is a preferred opinion among wireless carriers, aggregating outdoor small cell backhaul with macrocell infrastructure may prove to be a well challenging task. Consequently the demand for small cell backhauling has opened a new opportunity for investment, which will be a market worth nearly $6 Billion by 2020

Companies Mentioned

3GPP

4ipnet

6WIND S.A.

Ablaze

Accel Partners

Accuris Networks

Acer

Acme Packet

Actix

Adara Venture Partners

ADLINK Technology

Advanced RF Technologies

Advanced Wireless Technology Group (AWTG)

Aepona

Agilent Technologies

AICENT

Aircom International

AirHop Communications

Airspan

Airvana

AJ Telecom Group

Albtelecom

Alcatel-Lucent

Alpha Networks

Altera

Altobridge

Alvarion

AlwaysOn

Amadeus Capital Partners

Amdocs

American Tower Corporation

Andrew Corporation

Anixter

Anritsu

Anvaya Networks

Anziva Technologies

Aoptix

Applied Communication Sciences

Aptilo Networks

Argela

Aria

Aricent

Arieso

ARItel

Arqiva

Aruba Networks

Asahi Kasei Microdevices

Askey Computer Corporation

ASOCS Ltd

Association of Radio Industries and Businesses (ARIB) –  Japan

Astellia

ASUS

AT&T

AT&T Mobility

Athena Wireless Communications

Atomico

Augere Bangladesh

August Capital

Avanti

Avaya

AveA

Aviat Networks

Axell Wireless

Axis Teknologies

Babilon-T

BandwidthX

Batelco

Beeline

BelAir Networks

Belgacom

Belgacom International Carrier Services (BICS)

Bell Mobility

Best Western

Bharti Airtel

Birdstep Technology ASA

BL Companies

Black & Veatch

Black Box Corporation

BLiNQ Networks

BluWan

Boingo Wireless

Bouygues Telecom

BridgeWave Communications

Broadband Forum

Broadcom

BroadHop

BroadSoft

BSG Wireless

BSkyB

BSNL

BT

BTI Wireless

BURCO

Byers Engineering Company

Cable & Wireless Communications

CableLabs

Cablevision

Cambium Networks

Cambridge Broadband Networks (CBNL)

Carolina West Wireless

Cavium

CCI Systems

CCS

CDMA Development Group (CDG)

Celcite

Cell C South Africa

Cellcom

Cellcom Israel Ltd

CellO

Cellular Asset Management

Cellular One of East Central Illinois

Cellular Specialties Inc. (Now CSI Solutions Group of Goodman Networks)

Cellvine

Ceragon

Charles River Ventures

China Communications Standards Association (CCSA) –  China

China Mobile

China Netcom

China Telecom (China Telecommunications Corporation)

China Unicom (China United Network Communications Group Company Limited)

Chunghwa Telecom

Cincintaci Bell

Cisco

Claro

ClearSky

Clearwire

Cloudberry Mobile

CM Capital

CNS

Coherent Logix

Colt Telecom

Comba Telecom

Comcast

CommScope

Communications Components, Inc. (CCI)

Conexant

Connectivity Wireless

Contela

Continuous Computing

Coral Group

Corning

Cosmote

Cox Communications

Craig Wireless

Crown Castle

CS Corporation

CTIA

Cuddy & Feder, LLP

Dali Wireless

Dapu Telecom

DAS Advisers

Datang Mobile

Datang Telecom

Davis Wright Tremaine, LLP

Delta Partners

Deltanode

DesignArt Networks

Deutsche Telekom

Devicescape Software

Dish Network

D-Link Corporation

DoCoMo interTouch (USA) Inc.

DragonWave

Draka — Prysmian Group

Du

E-Band Communications

Eden Rock Communications

Edgewater Wireless

EDX Wireless

EE (Everything Everywhere)

Eircom

Enterprise Partners

Ericsson

Ericsson-LG

Errigal

Ethertronics

Etisalat

ETRI

EXFO

ExteNet Systems

Eye-Fi

Fareastone

FastBack Networks

Flash Wireless

FON Wireless

Foundation Capital

Free Mobile

Freescale Semiconductor

Front Porch

Fujitsu

Fujitsu Siemens

Fullerton Engineering Consultants Inc.

Galtronics

Genband

General Communication Inc. (GCI)

Global Telecom Holding (formerly Orascom)

Global Tower Partners

GoNet Systems

Goodman Networks

Google

Gore (W. L. Gore & Associates)

GoS Networks

Granite Ventures

Green Mountain Communications Inc.

Green Packet

GSMA

Hay Systems Limited (HSL)

Haymaker Technologies

HFR Inc.

Hilton

Hitachi

Hitachi Cable Networks

Hitachi Communication Technologies America (Hitachi CTA)

Honeywell

HP

HTC

Huawei

Huber and Suhner (H+S)

Hutchison Global Communications

Hypower Inc.

iBWave

iDirect

Immix Wireless

Index Ventures

Indosat

Infovista

InnerWireless

INOC

InPhase Wireless

InSite Wireless, LLC

Intel Corporation

Intercontinental Hotel Group

InterDigital

Intracom Telecom

Intucell Systems

ip.access

iPass

ISCO International

Isotrope

Iusacell

Jafco Ventures

JDSU

Jersey Telecom

Juni Global

KDDI

KGP Logistics

Kineto Wireless

Kleiner Perkins Caufield & Byers

Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co

Korea Telecom (KT)

KPN

Lantiq

LG Electronics

LG Uplus

LightPoint Communications

lliad group

Lord & Company Technologies

LSI

Madison Dearborn Partners

Marriott International

Matrix Partners

Maverick Corporation

Maxim Integrated

Maxis (Malaysia)

MegaFon

Mentum

Mesaplexx

metroPCS

Microlab — A Division of Wireless Telecom Group

Microsoft

MIKOM

mimoOn

Mindspeed Technologies

Minieum Networks

Mobile TeleSystems OJSC (MTS)

MobileAccess

Mobily

Moldtelecom

Mosaic Telecom

Motorola Mobility

Motorola Solutions

Movilnet Venezuela

Movistar

MTC

Nash Technologies

NEC

Netgear

Netgem

Netia Poland

Network Norway

NewPath Networks

Nexius

NextG Networks

NextGenTel

Nextivity

NextWave Wireless

Node-H

Nokia

Nokia Siemens Networks

Nomadix

Nomor Research

Nortel

Nsight

NTT Broadband Platform

NTT Communications

NTT DoCoMo

NTT-ME

O2 (Telefónica UK Limited)

Octasic

Oi Brasil

Omantel

Open Mobile Alliance (OMA)

Opticon

Optimus Portugal

Option N.V.

Optiway

Optus

Opus Capital

Oracle

Orange (France Telecom)

Orange Israel

Orange Romania

PCCW

Pennington Law Firm

Percello

Phillips Lytle, LLP

picoChip

Pletronics

Portugal Telecom

Powerwave Technologies

Psion

PT Telkom

PTS

Public Mobile

Public Wireless

PureWave Networks

Quadriga Worldwide

Qualcomm

Qualcomm Atheros

Qualcomm Technologies

Qucell

Quortus

Radisys

RADWIN

Rakon

Red.es

Reliance Telecom

Republic Wireless

Retis

Reverb Networks

RF Connect

RF Window

RFS (Radio Frequency Systems)

RIM

Rogers Wireless

R-TRON

Ruckus Wireless

Sagemcom

SAI Technology

Samsung

Samsung Electronics

Samsung Ventures Europe

SBA Communications

Sequoia Capital

Sercom

SFR

Sharp

Shasta Ventures

Shaw Communications

Shyam Telecom

Siemens

Siklu

SingTel

Sistel Networks

SK Telecom

SK Telesys

Skype

Small Cell Forum

Smart Communications Inc (PLTD Philippines)

Smith Micro Software

SoftBank

SOLiD Technologies

Southern Cross Venture Partners

SpiderCloud

Sprint

StarHub

Starwood

STC

Stoke

Sub10 Systems

Sunwave Communications

Swisscom

Sym Technology

Symmetricom

Syniverse Technologies

Sysnet Integrators

Taiwan Mobile

Talley

Tango Networks

Taqua

Tarana Wireless

Tata Elxsi

Tata Teleservices

TDC

Technology Committee (TTC) – Japan

Tekelec

TEKTELIC Communications

Tele2 Sweden

Telecom Italia Mobile (TIM)

Telecommunications Association (TTA) –  Korea

Telecommunications Industry Association (TIA) – USA

Telefónica

Telefónica Moviles

Telenor

Telenor Group

Telenor Sweden

TeliaSonera

Telstra

Telus Mobility

Tempest Telecom

TESSCO

Texas Christian University

Texas Instruments

The Canadian Pension Plan Investment Board.

The Cloud

The Family Office

Three UK

Time Warner Cable

TMC

TRUE

T-Mobile Austria

T-Mobile UK

T-Mobile USA

TOT Thailand

Towerstream Corporation

TRaC Global

Transit Wireless

Turkcell

TVM Capital GmbH

Tyco Electronics Connectivity

U.S. Cellular

Ubee Interactive

Ubee-AirWalk

Ubidyne GmBH

u-blox

Union Wireless

University of Western Ontario (Western University Canada)

Uniwill

Verizon Wireless

Vimpelcom (Russia)

Virgin Media

Vodafone

Vodafone Australia

Vodafone Canada

Vodafone Czech Republic

Vodafone Germany

Vodafone Greece

Vodafone Hungary

Vodafone Ireland

Vodafone Italy

Vodafone Netherlands

Vodafone New Zealand

Vodafone Portugal

Vodafone Qatar

Vodafone Romania

Vodafone Spain

Vodafone UK

Vubiq

Wataniya Telecom

WeFi

Wes-Tec

Westell Technologies

Wi-Ex

WiF Alliance

Wilson Electronics

WiMAX Forum

Wintegra

Wireless Broadband Alliance

Wireless Infrastructure Association (PCIA)

Wistron NeWeb Corp (WNC)

Xilinx

Yota (Russia)

Zain Bahrain

Zain Kuwait

Zain Saudi Arabia (Zain KSA)

ZinWave

ZON Portugal

ZTE

Countries Covered

Afghanistan

Albania

Algeria

Andorra

Angola

Anguilla

Antigua & Barbuda

Argentina

Armenia

Aruba

Australia

Austria

Azerbaijan

Bahamas

Bahrain

Bangladesh

Barbados

Belarus

Belgium

Belize

Benin

Bermuda

Bhutan

Bolivia

Bosnia Herzegovina

Botswana

Brazil

British Virgin Islands

Brunei

Bulgaria

Burkina Faso

Burundi

Cambodia

Cameroon

Canada

Cape Verde

Cayman Islands

Central African Republic

Chad

Chile

China

Cocos Islands

Colombia

Comoros Islands

Congo

Cook Islands

Costa Rica

Côte d'Ivoire

Croatia

Cuba

Cyprus

Czech Republic

Democratic Rep of Congo (ex-Zaire)

Denmark

Djibouti

Dominica

Dominican Republic

East Timor

Ecuador

Egypt

El Salvador

Equatorial Guinea

Eritrea

Estonia

Ethiopia

Faroe Islands

Federated States of Micronesia

Fiji

Finland

France

French Guiana

French Polynesia (ex-Tahiti)

French West Indies

Gabon

Gambia

Georgia

Germany

Ghana

Gibraltar

Greece

Greenland

Grenada

Guam

Guatemala

Guernsey

Guinea Republic

Guinea-Bissau

Guyana

Haiti

Honduras

Hong Kong

Hungary

Iceland

India

Indonesia

Iran

Iraq

Ireland

Isle of Man

Israel

Italy

Jamaica

Japan

Jersey

Jordan

Kazakhstan

Kenya

Kirghizstan

Kiribati

Korea

Kosovo

Kuwait

Laos

Latvia

Lebanon

Lesotho

Liberia

Libya

Liechtenstein

Lithuania

Luxembourg

Macau

Macedonia

Madagascar

Malawi

Malaysia

Maldives

Mali

Malta

Marshall Islands

Mauritania

Mauritius

Mayotte

Mexico

Moldova

Monaco

Mongolia

Montenegro

Montserrat

Morocco

Mozambique

Myanmar

Namibia

Nepal

Netherlands

Netherlands Antilles

New Caledonia

New Zealand

Nicaragua

Niger

Nigeria

Niue

North Korea

Northern Marianas

Norway

Oman

Pakistan

Palau

Palestine

Panama

Papua New Guinea

Paraguay

Peru

Philippines

Poland

Portugal

Puerto Rico

Qatar

Réunion

Romania

Russia

Rwanda

Samoa

Samoa (American)

Sao Tomé & Principe

Saudi Arabia

Senegal

Serbia

Seychelles

Sierra Leone

Singapore

Slovak Republic

Slovenia

Solomon Islands

Somalia

South Africa

Spain

Sri Lanka

St Kitts & Nevis

St Lucia

St Vincent & The Grenadines

Sudan

Suriname

Swaziland

Sweden

Switzerland

Syria

Tajikistan

Taiwan

Tanzania

Thailand

Togo

Tonga

Trinidad & Tobago

Tunisia

Turkey

Turkmenistan

Turks & Caicos Islands

UAE

Uganda

UK

Ukraine

Uruguay

US Virgin Islands

USA

Uzbekistan

Vanuatu

Venezuela

Vietnam

Yemen

Zambia

Zimbabwe

To view the table of contents for this market research report please visit
http://www.reportstack.com/product/146037/the-small-cells-wifi-das-cloud-ran-and-hetnet-datasheet-2014-2020.html
Contact:
Roger Campbell
contactus@reportstack.com
Naperville
Illinois
United States
Ph: 888-789-6604
###

Source: Reportstack
Posted Tuesday, November 12, 2013 at 11:54 AM CST - Permalink

 