Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/12/2013 -- Reportstack, provider of premium market research reports announces the addition of The Small Cells, WiFi, DAS, Cloud RAN and HetNet Datasheet: 2014 - 2020 market report to its offering
Part of the “HetNet Bible: 2013 – 2020”, this datasheet provides in-depth revenue forecasts on the small cells, carrier WiFi, Distributed Antenna Systems (DAS), cloud Radio Access Networks (RAN) and small cell backhaul.
Market forecasts and historical revenue figures from 2010 till 2020 are provided for each of the following categories:
Small Cells
Carrier WiFi
Small Cell Backhaul
Small Cells as a Service (SCaaS)
Distributed Antenna Systems (DAS)
Cloud RAN
Self-Organizing Network (SON) Solutions
Mobile Network Data Service
Small cell forecasts (unit shipments, revenue, installed base) are categorized in the following categories:
RAN Technology
GSM/W-CDMA/HSPA
CDMA-2000/EV-DO
LTE FDD
TD-LTE
WiMAX
Deployment Model
Home/Residential
Enterprise
Metro
Rural
Cell Size
Femtocells
Picocells
Microcells
Carrier WiFi forecasts (unit shipments, revenue, installed base) are categorized in the following categories:
Equipment Category
Access Points
Access Point Controllers
Integration Approach
Managed WiFi Offload
Unmanaged ‘Open Access’ WiFi
Small cell backhaul forecasts (revenue) are categorized in the following technology categories:
Ethernet over Copper
Ethernet over Fiber
DSL modems and DSLAMs
Non Line of Sight (NLOS) Microwave (Sub-6GHz spectrum)
Point to Point (PTP) Microwave (6-60GHz)
Point to Multipoint (PTMP) Microwave (6-60GHz)
Millimeter Wave (Unlicensed 60GHz spectrum)
Millimeter Wave (Licensed 60GHz spectrum)
Satellite
Mobile network data service forecasts (throughput and revenue) are categorized in the following access network technology categories:
Macrocell Network
Small Cells
Carrier WiFi
DAS
Regional forecasts are categorized in the following 6 categories
North America
Asia Pacific
Western Europe
Eastern Europe
Middle East & Africa
Latin & Central America
Key Findings:
The datasheet has the following key findings:
- Small cells, carrier WiFi, DAS and Cloud RAN infrastructure investments will account for a $42 Billion HetNet ecosystem by 2020
- Small cells and carrier WiFi deployments are expected to carry more than 60% of all mobile network data traffic by 2020, which will account for $352 Billion in mobile data service revenue.
- At present, the small cells and carrier WiFi infrastructure value chain is highly fragmented with ‘pure-play’ vendors and incumbent macrocell vendors battling to gain a higher share of the market
- SNS Research expects the value chain to consolidate over the coming years following several future acquisitions such as the recent acquisition of Ubiquisys by Cisco
- Eyeing the momentum behind small cell deployments, several DAS vendors (such as BTI Wireless) are now entering the small cells market.
- While it is a preferred opinion among wireless carriers, aggregating outdoor small cell backhaul with macrocell infrastructure may prove to be a well challenging task. Consequently the demand for small cell backhauling has opened a new opportunity for investment, which will be a market worth nearly $6 Billion by 2020
Companies Mentioned
3GPP
4ipnet
6WIND S.A.
Ablaze
Accel Partners
Accuris Networks
Acer
Acme Packet
Actix
Adara Venture Partners
ADLINK Technology
Advanced RF Technologies
Advanced Wireless Technology Group (AWTG)
Aepona
Agilent Technologies
AICENT
Aircom International
AirHop Communications
Airspan
Airvana
AJ Telecom Group
Albtelecom
Alcatel-Lucent
Alpha Networks
Altera
Altobridge
Alvarion
AlwaysOn
Amadeus Capital Partners
Amdocs
American Tower Corporation
Andrew Corporation
Anixter
Anritsu
Anvaya Networks
Anziva Technologies
Aoptix
Applied Communication Sciences
Aptilo Networks
Argela
Aria
Aricent
Arieso
ARItel
Arqiva
Aruba Networks
Asahi Kasei Microdevices
Askey Computer Corporation
ASOCS Ltd
Association of Radio Industries and Businesses (ARIB) – Japan
Astellia
ASUS
AT&T
AT&T Mobility
Athena Wireless Communications
Atomico
Augere Bangladesh
August Capital
Avanti
Avaya
AveA
Aviat Networks
Axell Wireless
Axis Teknologies
Babilon-T
BandwidthX
Batelco
Beeline
BelAir Networks
Belgacom
Belgacom International Carrier Services (BICS)
Bell Mobility
Best Western
Bharti Airtel
Birdstep Technology ASA
BL Companies
Black & Veatch
Black Box Corporation
BLiNQ Networks
BluWan
Boingo Wireless
Bouygues Telecom
BridgeWave Communications
Broadband Forum
Broadcom
BroadHop
BroadSoft
BSG Wireless
BSkyB
BSNL
BT
BTI Wireless
BURCO
Byers Engineering Company
Cable & Wireless Communications
CableLabs
Cablevision
Cambium Networks
Cambridge Broadband Networks (CBNL)
Carolina West Wireless
Cavium
CCI Systems
CCS
CDMA Development Group (CDG)
Celcite
Cell C South Africa
Cellcom
Cellcom Israel Ltd
CellO
Cellular Asset Management
Cellular One of East Central Illinois
Cellular Specialties Inc. (Now CSI Solutions Group of Goodman Networks)
Cellvine
Ceragon
Charles River Ventures
China Communications Standards Association (CCSA) – China
China Mobile
China Netcom
China Telecom (China Telecommunications Corporation)
China Unicom (China United Network Communications Group Company Limited)
Chunghwa Telecom
Cincintaci Bell
Cisco
Claro
ClearSky
Clearwire
Cloudberry Mobile
CM Capital
CNS
Coherent Logix
Colt Telecom
Comba Telecom
Comcast
CommScope
Communications Components, Inc. (CCI)
Conexant
Connectivity Wireless
Contela
Continuous Computing
Coral Group
Corning
Cosmote
Cox Communications
Craig Wireless
Crown Castle
CS Corporation
CTIA
Cuddy & Feder, LLP
Dali Wireless
Dapu Telecom
DAS Advisers
Datang Mobile
Datang Telecom
Davis Wright Tremaine, LLP
Delta Partners
Deltanode
DesignArt Networks
Deutsche Telekom
Devicescape Software
Dish Network
D-Link Corporation
DoCoMo interTouch (USA) Inc.
DragonWave
Draka — Prysmian Group
Du
E-Band Communications
Eden Rock Communications
Edgewater Wireless
EDX Wireless
EE (Everything Everywhere)
Eircom
Enterprise Partners
Ericsson
Ericsson-LG
Errigal
Ethertronics
Etisalat
ETRI
EXFO
ExteNet Systems
Eye-Fi
Fareastone
FastBack Networks
Flash Wireless
FON Wireless
Foundation Capital
Free Mobile
Freescale Semiconductor
Front Porch
Fujitsu
Fujitsu Siemens
Fullerton Engineering Consultants Inc.
Galtronics
Genband
General Communication Inc. (GCI)
Global Telecom Holding (formerly Orascom)
Global Tower Partners
GoNet Systems
Goodman Networks
Google
Gore (W. L. Gore & Associates)
GoS Networks
Granite Ventures
Green Mountain Communications Inc.
Green Packet
GSMA
Hay Systems Limited (HSL)
Haymaker Technologies
HFR Inc.
Hilton
Hitachi
Hitachi Cable Networks
Hitachi Communication Technologies America (Hitachi CTA)
Honeywell
HP
HTC
Huawei
Huber and Suhner (H+S)
Hutchison Global Communications
Hypower Inc.
iBWave
iDirect
Immix Wireless
Index Ventures
Indosat
Infovista
InnerWireless
INOC
InPhase Wireless
InSite Wireless, LLC
Intel Corporation
Intercontinental Hotel Group
InterDigital
Intracom Telecom
Intucell Systems
ip.access
iPass
ISCO International
Isotrope
Iusacell
Jafco Ventures
JDSU
Jersey Telecom
Juni Global
KDDI
KGP Logistics
Kineto Wireless
Kleiner Perkins Caufield & Byers
Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co
Korea Telecom (KT)
KPN
Lantiq
LG Electronics
LG Uplus
LightPoint Communications
lliad group
Lord & Company Technologies
LSI
Madison Dearborn Partners
Marriott International
Matrix Partners
Maverick Corporation
Maxim Integrated
Maxis (Malaysia)
MegaFon
Mentum
Mesaplexx
metroPCS
Microlab — A Division of Wireless Telecom Group
Microsoft
MIKOM
mimoOn
Mindspeed Technologies
Minieum Networks
Mobile TeleSystems OJSC (MTS)
MobileAccess
Mobily
Moldtelecom
Mosaic Telecom
Motorola Mobility
Motorola Solutions
Movilnet Venezuela
Movistar
MTC
Nash Technologies
NEC
Netgear
Netgem
Netia Poland
Network Norway
NewPath Networks
Nexius
NextG Networks
NextGenTel
Nextivity
NextWave Wireless
Node-H
Nokia
Nokia Siemens Networks
Nomadix
Nomor Research
Nortel
Nsight
NTT Broadband Platform
NTT Communications
NTT DoCoMo
NTT-ME
O2 (Telefónica UK Limited)
Octasic
Oi Brasil
Omantel
Open Mobile Alliance (OMA)
Opticon
Optimus Portugal
Option N.V.
Optiway
Optus
Opus Capital
Oracle
Orange (France Telecom)
Orange Israel
Orange Romania
PCCW
Pennington Law Firm
Percello
Phillips Lytle, LLP
picoChip
Pletronics
Portugal Telecom
Powerwave Technologies
Psion
PT Telkom
PTS
Public Mobile
Public Wireless
PureWave Networks
Quadriga Worldwide
Qualcomm
Qualcomm Atheros
Qualcomm Technologies
Qucell
Quortus
Radisys
RADWIN
Rakon
Red.es
Reliance Telecom
Republic Wireless
Retis
Reverb Networks
RF Connect
RF Window
RFS (Radio Frequency Systems)
RIM
Rogers Wireless
R-TRON
Ruckus Wireless
Sagemcom
SAI Technology
Samsung
Samsung Electronics
Samsung Ventures Europe
SBA Communications
Sequoia Capital
Sercom
SFR
Sharp
Shasta Ventures
Shaw Communications
Shyam Telecom
Siemens
Siklu
SingTel
Sistel Networks
SK Telecom
SK Telesys
Skype
Small Cell Forum
Smart Communications Inc (PLTD Philippines)
Smith Micro Software
SoftBank
SOLiD Technologies
Southern Cross Venture Partners
SpiderCloud
Sprint
StarHub
Starwood
STC
Stoke
Sub10 Systems
Sunwave Communications
Swisscom
Sym Technology
Symmetricom
Syniverse Technologies
Sysnet Integrators
Taiwan Mobile
Talley
Tango Networks
Taqua
Tarana Wireless
Tata Elxsi
Tata Teleservices
TDC
Technology Committee (TTC) – Japan
Tekelec
TEKTELIC Communications
Tele2 Sweden
Telecom Italia Mobile (TIM)
Telecommunications Association (TTA) – Korea
Telecommunications Industry Association (TIA) – USA
Telefónica
Telefónica Moviles
Telenor
Telenor Group
Telenor Sweden
TeliaSonera
Telstra
Telus Mobility
Tempest Telecom
TESSCO
Texas Christian University
Texas Instruments
The Canadian Pension Plan Investment Board.
The Cloud
The Family Office
Three UK
Time Warner Cable
TMC
TRUE
T-Mobile Austria
T-Mobile UK
T-Mobile USA
TOT Thailand
Towerstream Corporation
TRaC Global
Transit Wireless
Turkcell
TVM Capital GmbH
Tyco Electronics Connectivity
U.S. Cellular
Ubee Interactive
Ubee-AirWalk
Ubidyne GmBH
u-blox
Union Wireless
University of Western Ontario (Western University Canada)
Uniwill
Verizon Wireless
Vimpelcom (Russia)
Virgin Media
Vodafone
Vodafone Australia
Vodafone Canada
Vodafone Czech Republic
Vodafone Germany
Vodafone Greece
Vodafone Hungary
Vodafone Ireland
Vodafone Italy
Vodafone Netherlands
Vodafone New Zealand
Vodafone Portugal
Vodafone Qatar
Vodafone Romania
Vodafone Spain
Vodafone UK
Vubiq
Wataniya Telecom
WeFi
Wes-Tec
Westell Technologies
Wi-Ex
WiF Alliance
Wilson Electronics
WiMAX Forum
Wintegra
Wireless Broadband Alliance
Wireless Infrastructure Association (PCIA)
Wistron NeWeb Corp (WNC)
Xilinx
Yota (Russia)
Zain Bahrain
Zain Kuwait
Zain Saudi Arabia (Zain KSA)
ZinWave
ZON Portugal
ZTE
Countries Covered
Afghanistan
Albania
Algeria
Andorra
Angola
Anguilla
Antigua & Barbuda
Argentina
Armenia
Aruba
Australia
Austria
Azerbaijan
Bahamas
Bahrain
Bangladesh
Barbados
Belarus
Belgium
Belize
Benin
Bermuda
Bhutan
Bolivia
Bosnia Herzegovina
Botswana
Brazil
British Virgin Islands
Brunei
Bulgaria
Burkina Faso
Burundi
Cambodia
Cameroon
Canada
Cape Verde
Cayman Islands
Central African Republic
Chad
Chile
China
Cocos Islands
Colombia
Comoros Islands
Congo
Cook Islands
Costa Rica
Côte d'Ivoire
Croatia
Cuba
Cyprus
Czech Republic
Democratic Rep of Congo (ex-Zaire)
Denmark
Djibouti
Dominica
Dominican Republic
East Timor
Ecuador
Egypt
El Salvador
Equatorial Guinea
Eritrea
Estonia
Ethiopia
Faroe Islands
Federated States of Micronesia
Fiji
Finland
France
French Guiana
French Polynesia (ex-Tahiti)
French West Indies
Gabon
Gambia
Georgia
Germany
Ghana
Gibraltar
Greece
Greenland
Grenada
Guam
Guatemala
Guernsey
Guinea Republic
Guinea-Bissau
Guyana
Haiti
Honduras
Hong Kong
Hungary
Iceland
India
Indonesia
Iran
Iraq
Ireland
Isle of Man
Israel
Italy
Jamaica
Japan
Jersey
Jordan
Kazakhstan
Kenya
Kirghizstan
Kiribati
Korea
Kosovo
Kuwait
Laos
Latvia
Lebanon
Lesotho
Liberia
Libya
Liechtenstein
Lithuania
Luxembourg
Macau
Macedonia
Madagascar
Malawi
Malaysia
Maldives
Mali
Malta
Marshall Islands
Mauritania
Mauritius
Mayotte
Mexico
Moldova
Monaco
Mongolia
Montenegro
Montserrat
Morocco
Mozambique
Myanmar
Namibia
Nepal
Netherlands
Netherlands Antilles
New Caledonia
New Zealand
Nicaragua
Niger
Nigeria
Niue
North Korea
Northern Marianas
Norway
Oman
Pakistan
Palau
Palestine
Panama
Papua New Guinea
Paraguay
Peru
Philippines
Poland
Portugal
Puerto Rico
Qatar
Réunion
Romania
Russia
Rwanda
Samoa
Samoa (American)
Sao Tomé & Principe
Saudi Arabia
Senegal
Serbia
Seychelles
Sierra Leone
Singapore
Slovak Republic
Slovenia
Solomon Islands
Somalia
South Africa
Spain
Sri Lanka
St Kitts & Nevis
St Lucia
St Vincent & The Grenadines
Sudan
Suriname
Swaziland
Sweden
Switzerland
Syria
Tajikistan
Taiwan
Tanzania
Thailand
Togo
Tonga
Trinidad & Tobago
Tunisia
Turkey
Turkmenistan
Turks & Caicos Islands
UAE
Uganda
UK
Ukraine
Uruguay
US Virgin Islands
USA
Uzbekistan
Vanuatu
Venezuela
Vietnam
Yemen
Zambia
Zimbabwe
To view the table of contents for this market research report please visit
http://www.reportstack.com/product/146037/the-small-cells-wifi-das-cloud-ran-and-hetnet-datasheet-2014-2020.html
Contact:
Roger Campbell
contactus@reportstack.com
Naperville
Illinois
United States
Ph: 888-789-6604
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