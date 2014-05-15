The Smart Business Approach and What's Ahead for Different Verticals with ISO Standards

Echo Lane, Bellevue -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/15/2014 -- Using the “smart business” approach, organizations must not merely reliant on innovative skills and processes. Standardization perspectives in building a strong business is imperative.



Standardization, whichever industry a business belongs to, indeed makes a difference. This is made possible with ISO(International Organization for Standardization) which is a worldwide federation of national standards bodies from some 100 countries with one standard body representing each member country. Researches and findings from both the World Bank and the International Trade Center showed the developed use of ISO in enhancing fiscal growth.



The Information and Communications Technology Center (CT), which serves as one of the biggest contributors in this new global market, profits largely from standards coordination. Currently, the sector’s reliance on ISO standards helps create more jobs, pushes innovation, and boosts productivity. Poverty problems, dwindling incomes, and ascending costs of living are eventually being resolved because of this.



International Trade Centre’s Senior Adviser for Export Quality Management Khemraj Ramful affirmed that ISO International Standards plays a big role in removing tehnical barriers affecting trade and in assisting ventures in developing economies that are connected to worldwide value strings. So what does ISO bring to a commoner? Since ISO is geared towards improving exports, it would have a huge impact in poverty alleviation and rising unemployment rates.



The next step that companies need to do with the adoption of ISO standards is to leverage it. Currently, there are more than 19,400 standards in ISO’s portfolio benefitting businesses from different sectors, government institutions, and societies with remarkable solutions in all dimensions of sustainable development: economic, environmental, and societal.



Today, ISO’s portfolio of more than 19 400 standards provide business, government and society with solutions in all three dimensions of sustainable development – economic, environmental and societal.



Adopting ISO standards is a competitive advantage of every organization in driving speed and curtailing their overall development cycle. As a source of technological know-how, ISO standards are precious in aiding countries expand economies and build faculties influential in competing in global economies. The standards set in ISO help not only in innovating, but only in assisting interoperation between several countries and industries.



Many large companies from across industries who have adopted ISO standards have improved their quality assurance, lean organization management, and operational cost controls.



Indeed, many international standards convey advancement to the marketplace, facilitating the improvement of new markets and leveraging consumer knowledge and buoyancy. ISO makes an encouraging contribution to the world we live in whatever industry it is.



About ISO Navigator

ISO Navigator provides information to help businesses and organizations manage quality whatever the size and scope is. They have grown from a project that started in 2002 by a group of auditors and consultants to freely share their knowledge and experience with the ISO 9001 community. They offer quality manual templates and other useful documents that everyone can download and use for free.