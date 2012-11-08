The Soap Guy Owner Offers Advice on How to Grow a Small Business

Michigan City, IN -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/08/2012 -- According to the US Census, small businesses of less than 500 employees make up 99.7% of all businesses, with 53% of these businesses based out of the home. Furthermore, Census reports the toiletry industry as a 35.2 billion dollar sector of the marketplace. The home-made soap business, in particular, is a growing segment of this market, says The Soap Guy owner Jeff Dorrian.



"Today's crafters are turning out new and creative ointments, balms, salves, lotions, and creams at an amazing rate. These moisturizing bath and body selections are turning the beauty industry on its ear." Says Dorrian, owner of a natural wholesale soap company, originally started as a small business. "We started making all natural, triple scented soy candles for fall fairs and Christmas bazaars. They were such a hit we decided to started sell them to retailers and directly to the public on our website." Dorrian says of their beginnings. From there, it was a matter of listening to their customers. According to Dorrian, it was a customer's suggestion to branch into the profitable soap making business. "One of our customers liked the candles so much, she asked if we could make all-natural soaps to go along with the candles. After much research and plenty of tinkering with recipes, we developed an all-natural olive oil soap loaf recipe that is too good to be true."



Listening to the customers is the key to expanding your business, says Dorrian. "Our goal was to make handmade products available to the general public at reasonable prices. We are a small business located in Chicago and we encourage our customers to keep in contact with us. Most of our business growth has come from word of mouth recommendations." The other critical success factor Dorrian credits their growth with is creating a product completely distinct from the other products in the marketplace, today. "Our soap making process is completely unique. Developed over years of carefully adjusting both recipe and process, we can truly say we have come up with a one of a kind bar that is un-copyable."



Dorrian also feels that customer service is critical to the success of any business. "We guarantee we will not be undersold. We guarantee to find the most economical shipping. And, our wholesale soap is the finest you have ever tried, or your money back, no questions asked. That's how we keep our customers satisfied and coming back, over and over again."



About The Soap Guy

Started in 2002, The Soap Guy began as a small craft business, growing to produce wholesale Soap Loaves for sale to businesses and individuals. His line of products now includes soap loaves, bath bombs, guest soaps, bath milks and salts, and lotions.