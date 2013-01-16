The Social Big Bang Set to Be a Social Occasion by Two of Ontario's Top Social Media Experts

Peterborough, ON -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/16/2013 -- Two of Ontario’s top social media marketing experts, Winston Bromley and Sofie Andreou, are coming together to share their secrets on how you and your business can leverage social media the right way with the Social Big Bang. “Our mission,” states Andreou, “is to bring you to the next step in your social media marketing with strategies that will increase profits and drive business to you.”



The Social Big Bang is a three-month social media online marketing course starting with a one day intense face-to-face conference starting in Peterborough, then off to Oakville/Mississauga, and Richmond Hill, Ontario including: lectures, local expert panels, and support, followed by three months of tutorials, videos, ebooks and Social Big Bang Certifications as proof of knowledge and skills as a Social Media Manager. The Social Big Bang is set to deliver skill sets and training that can be implement right away in existing business models using Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, Pinterest and more.



This event came out of the idea and partnership of author and social media expert Sofie Andreou and social media and internet marketer Winston Bromley, experts in the trenches of social media management and marketing. Together, they have combined their knowledge, case studies, and strategies to bring the very best next steps in social media strategies to drive business and increase profits.



The course will cover strategies and case studies within Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, Pinterest and other online tools which should be using every day from both the business owner/executive standpoint as well as from the technical side making the Social Big Bang conference, the most well-rounded session including a ‘Q&A Social Strategist Panel’ which will feature local business owners who will share their successes in what they have achieved and exactly how they did it.



The Social Big Bang will be held in Peterborough on January 23, 2013, 10am – 4pm at the OFAH Heritage Centre. Investment for this course is $297 + HST. $50 Discounts offered to members of the Women’s Business Network, Peterborough Chamber of Commerce, and Rotary, with $50 of each ticket purchased by a Rotarian being donated to the PolioPlus program. Register before December 31, 2012 for extra early bird bonuses. For more information and to register, visit http://www.socialtraining.ca/



About Sofie Andreou

Sofie Andreou is the Author of “Leveraging the Power of the Internet” and “Your Social Strategy”. She has also created and delivers the popular and sought after business seminars series and workbooks; “Leveraging the Power of the Internet”. Sofie delivers this seminar series to hundreds of businesses each month, and lectures on the same topic at Trent University to over 100 students annually. Sofie is recognized as a leader in the both International Economic Development and Online Business communities, and is a sought after speaker in those circles. Sofie's “Leveraging the Power of the Internet” seminar series is currently booked to be delivered in over a dozen communities over the next few months.



About Winston Bromley

Winston Bromley is an internet and social media marketer who specializes in working with businesses and business owners across the globe to effectively use social media to drive more traffic and profit to their business. Winston has been working in Social Media since 2005. His online company, Artbox, specializes in web design, social media and mobile app development.



