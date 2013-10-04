The Solid Wood Cabinet Company Announces New Fall Specials

Levitttown, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/04/2013 -- For those who aren’t familiar with The Solid Wood Cabinet Company, this fall is a great time to get acquainted. Headquartered in Levittown, PA, The Solid Wood Cabinet Company has been revolutionizing the way customers buy home improvement products. Over the past 11 years, The Solid Wood Cabinet Company has grown to be one of the premier kitchen cabinets companies in Philadelphia. In fact, customers have found The Solid Wood Cabinet Company to be much more than a provider of cabinets. The quality and pricing of bathroom vanities, granite countertops, and much more at The Solid Wood Cabinet Company are second to none. This fall, The Solid Wood Cabinet Company is offering their customers some huge savings.



The Solid Wood Cabinet Company is able to offer their customers wholesale pricing because of their unique business model. At The Solid Wood Cabinet Company, customers are buying directly from the manufacturer. Therefore, no middle distributor is up-charging the product to make a profit. Furthermore, the level of quality found with The Solid Wood Cabinet Company is top notch. In fact, The Solid Wood Cabinet Company offers lifetime warranties on their KCMA certified products. Right now, The Solid Wood Cabinet Company is offering huge specials on select cabinets and bathroom vanities.



Customers looking to upgrade their current kitchen cabinets have an excellent opportunity with the Haverford collection. The Solid Wood Cabinet Company is offering 70% off on Haverford cabinets. Plus, 0% financing, free shipping, and free assembly. Customers looking to upgrade their bathrooms also have a great opportunity this fall. The Solid Wood Cabinet Company is offering a $79 vanity with a cultured marble top. The Solid Wood Cabinet Company is the place to call for anyone looking to install kitchen cabinets in Montgomery County, Bucks County, and Philadelphia.



About The Solid Wood Cabinet Company

The Solid Wood Cabinet Company is a fully stocked warehouse headquartered in Levittown, PA where they provide only the highly quality of woods. Out of their 160,000-square-foot warehouse, they have readily available cabinets in stock for homeowners to choose from. Not only in Pennsylvania, The Solid Wood Cabinet Company has showrooms in New Jersey and is expanding into others areas as well. They value their relationship with a client that is why quality, price, and speed are the three main elements that make this business successful.



To learn more, visit http://www.solidwoodcabinets.com.