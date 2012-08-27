The Solid Wood Cabinet Company Announces New Lancaster, PA Showroom

Scottsdale, AZ -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/27/2012 -- Homeowners interested in kitchen remodeling services will soon be able to visit a showroom for The Solid Wood Cabinet Company that will be located in Lancaster, PA, as the company has just announced that they are soon opening up a showroom in the area. Instead of traveling to Levittown, or any of the company’s other showroom locations in PA, this kitchen cabinet company based out of Bucks County, PA is now giving potential customers located in Lancaster the option to travel a shorter distance to one of their showrooms.



At the Lancaster location, customers will be able to view samples of their work so that they can gather ideas for their own kitchen remodeling projects. Some people may feel overwhelmed about the challenges of remodeling their kitchen, but this kitchen remodeling company in Bucks County will have designers on staff at all times to discuss ideas and give tips, making the process simple for potential customers.



About The Solid Wood Cabinet Company

The Solid Wood Cabinet Company offers superior kitchen remodeling services from a team of talented designers and installers who are dedicated to using outstanding craftsmanship. They have earned already earned a reputation for creating the best kitchens in counties within New Jersey, Pennsylvania, and Maryland, and seek to do that in Lancaster! Whether a person wants to install new kitchen cabinets in Philadelphia, countertops, or decorative handles, they will devise a plan that will work for anyone!



To find out more about their showrooms, or to hear more about their products, visit them on the web at http://www.solidwoodcabinets.com