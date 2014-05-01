The Solid Wood Cabinet Company Now Featuring Customer Testimonials on Website

Levitttown, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/01/2014 -- The Solid Wood Cabinet Company has been supplying homes with kitchen cabinets to Philadelphia and NJ for many years, and the customers are giving back by leaving positive feedback. The company is pleased to announce that they are now featuring customer testimonials on their user-friendly website. The company believes that a happy customer is the best referral, which is why when people who are new to The Solid Wood Cabinet Company visit the website, they can view a few testimonials to help them make the right decision.



In late October of 2012, Myrna P.’s home was severely affected by Hurricane Sandy. She was forced to replace many of the items in her home, one of them being her kitchen cabinets. Even though Myrna lives in Staten Island, she decided to purchase her kitchen cabinets in NJ, due to the reputation of The Solid Wood Cabinet Company.



As soon as Myrna and her husband visited the New Jersey location, she knew she had visited the right kitchen cabinet store. “We walked in and I like the set up from the start. Each kitchen was set up beautifully where you could picture how it would look in our own home. We were met by a lovely employee named Alice Gitau who quickly came to our aid and offered to help us with any questions that we may have.”



Not only did Myrna purchase the kitchen cabinets, she also decided to purchase granite for the kitchen and an island. She stated that she could not have gone through the renovation process without the assistance of the store representative, Alice Gitau.



Homeowners interested in reading more testimonials can visit the company’s website. For more information, individuals can call 855-644-WOOD to speak with a company representative.



About The Solid Wood Cabinet Company

The Solid Wood Cabinet Company is a fully stocked warehouse headquartered in Levittown, PA where they provide only the highly quality of woods. Out of their 160,000-square-foot warehouse, they have readily available cabinets in stock for homeowners to choose from. Not only in Pennsylvania, The Solid Wood Cabinet Company has showrooms in New Jersey and is expanding into others areas as well. They value their relationship with a client that is why quality, price, and speed are the three main elements that make this business successful.



To learn more, visit http://www.solidwoodcabinets.com.