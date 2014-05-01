The Solid Wood Cabinet Company Now Has More Than 100,000 Cabinets in Stock

Levitttown, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/01/2014 -- The Solid Wood Cabinet Company is pleased to announce that they now have more than 100,000 cabinets in stock. Established in 2002, The Solid Wood Cabinet Company is a factory-direct retail company that has sold over millions of kitchen cabinets to Philadelphia and NJ customers over the years. Inside the 160,000 sq. ft. warehouse, the company stocks over 100,000 cabinets on a daily basis, giving customers the ultimate affordable choice in kitchen cabinets. With such a large collection of cabinets, customers will be sure to find the perfect cabinets for their dream kitchen renovation project.



Part of the company’s success, is its factory-direct process, which cuts out the middle man when choosing high-quality products. The company is able to stay above the competition because many of their competitors sell cabinets that are made from particle board or MDF construction and materials, which are not at the highest of quality. Customers searching for kitchen cabinets in NJ or Philadelphia will be pleased to know that the cabinets from The Solid Wood Cabinet Company are superior quality and are combined with a lifetime warranty. The lifetime warranty is special, compared to the 5-10 year warranties competitors offer their customers.



As a leading cabinet company, The Solid Wood Cabinet Company manufactures their cabinets and bathroom vanities according to strict industry standards. Included in the wide variety of cabinets are Society Hill, Devon, Cherry Hill, Bryn Mawr, Park Avenue, Chestnut Avalon and Haverford. The company also supplies granite for countertops. The large selection includes Steel Grey, Santa Celia, Amber Yellow, Tan, Kashmir White, Sapphire Blue and New Caledonia.



Customers can visit the website for more information, or speak with a company representative by calling 855-644-WOOD.



About The Solid Wood Cabinet Company

The Solid Wood Cabinet Company is a fully stocked warehouse headquartered in Levittown, PA where they provide only the highly quality of woods. Out of their 160,000-square-foot warehouse, they have readily available cabinets in stock for homeowners to choose from. Not only in Pennsylvania, The Solid Wood Cabinet Company has showrooms in New Jersey and is expanding into others areas as well. They value their relationship with a client that is why quality, price, and speed are the three main elements that make this business successful.



To learn more, visit http://www.solidwoodcabinets.com.