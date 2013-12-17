The Solid Wood Cabinet Company Now Offering 50% off Cabinets and Vanities

Levitttown, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/17/2013 -- With over one million cabinets sold over the past decade, The Solid Wood Cabinet Company has become the premier vendor for high quality discount cabinetry. Every homeowner wants a modern and beautiful kitchen that has been fully upgraded. Now, The Solid Wood Cabinet Company is offering customers a chance for the perfect Christmas gift. The year-end clearance sale is the best deal around and customers can take advantage of up to 50% off already discounted cabinets and vanities.



Anyone who has been in a designer kitchen has noticed the high quality cabinetry. Unfortunately, these cabinets can be extremely expensive. That being said, a homeowner looking to renovate their kitchen doesn’t need to sacrifice quality to get a better price. Now, The Solid Wood Cabinet Company is offering 50% off during the year-end clearance sale. The Solid Wood Cabinet Company’s business model is based around offering high quality cabinets at wholesale prices. Homeowners and contractors should never sacrifice on the quality of a cabinet again.



One thing every customer at The Solid Wood Cabinet Company has in common is that they never overpay. The Solid Wood Cabinet Company has the ability to offer customers wholesale pricing because they are both a manufacturer and distributor. Not to mention, The Solid Wood Cabinet Company offers customers tremendous financing options. In fact, right now customers can take advantage of 0% financing until 2017. All delivery comes standard within seven business days and The Solid Wood Cabinet Company keeps over 100,000 cabinets in stock. This Christmas, cabinets and vanities are a great gift option.



About The Solid Wood Cabinet Company

The Solid Wood Cabinet Company is a fully stocked warehouse headquartered in Levittown, PA where they provide only the highly quality of woods. Out of their 160,000-square-foot warehouse, they have readily available cabinets in stock for homeowners to choose from. Not only in Pennsylvania, The Solid Wood Cabinet Company has showrooms in New Jersey and is expanding into others areas as well. They value their relationship with a client that is why quality, price, and speed are the three main elements that make this business successful.



To learn more, visit http://www.solidwoodcabinets.com.