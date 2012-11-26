The Somers Team Is Now Available to Make Their Clients' Housing Goals and Dreams a Reality

Philadelphia, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/26/2012 -- The Somers Team understands that everybody who is in the market for a home has different goals and dreams that go along with it. No two people have the same vision of what they want. For this reason, the realtors in Philadelphia at The Somers Team are now readily available to make people’s dreams a reality and make their goals attainable in the Philadelphia real estate market.



With the goal of creating and sustaining lifelong relationships with their clients, the real estate agents in Philadelphia at The Somers Team have become a leading real estate agency in Philadelphia and are one of the strongest client-advocators in Philadelphia. Keeping both the seller of the properties and the buyer’s ideals at the highest regard, The Somers Team has a proven track record of keeping all parties involved in the process leaving the deal pleased with its outcome.



Ken Lawall, a longtime client of The Somers Team recently stated “I have bought and sold several properties with Chris and Stephanie over the last few years. The aspect that makes them [outstanding] is they live and breathe real estate. They take the time to educate me on the market [and] are an asset to me in achieving my goals.” This is just one testimonial among many that shows how The Somers Team makes the sometimes painful task of buying or selling a property a pleasant experience. Because of how The Somers Team handles each clients needs personally, they have built long relationships. A number of clients have also referred family and friends to The Somers Team because of the great experence they had with their real estate needs for houses in Philadelphia.



About The Somers Team

One of their most important team goals is to create and sustain lifelong relationships with their clients. Their mission is to become the strongest client-advocators in Philadelphia, and to create the most positive perception in the minds of home buyers and sellers. In an industry that is slowly transforming to catch up with the latest digital trends and client demands, they work hard to provide a truly fresh, innovative approach to buying, selling and investing in real estate.



For more information about The Somers Team visit http://www.thesomersteam.com/