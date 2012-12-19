The Somers Team Now Has Advice for Buying and Selling a Home on Their Website

Philadelphia, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/19/2012 -- The Somers Team understands that the buying or selling process of a home or property can be very difficult and stressful, especially in today’s market. Because of their dedication to both their clients and prospective clients, The Somers Team has now made videos available for advice on buying and selling, and the “walk through” process of a home for people in the Philadelphia area.



The Philadelphia realtors with The Somers Team do whatever it takes to make the home buying and selling process a seamless and enjoyable experience for all parties involved, and want to make sure that everyone knows exactly what they put into each part of the process, by making this information available on their site.



A recent client of The Somers Team, real estate agents in Philadelphia, Monique Benvenutti stated: “Because of the many challenges we had up against us, we needed to hire not only a professional but the best there is out there. We decided to hire the Somers team! I was amazed with their work: very professional, organized, knowledgeable, and honest!”



About The Somers Team:

One of their most important team goals is to create and sustain lifelong relationships with their clients. Their mission is to become the strongest client-advocators in Philadelphia, and to create the most positive perception on the minds of home buyers and sellers. In an industry that is slowly transforming to catch up with the latest digital trends and client demands, they work hard to provide a truly fresh, innovative approach to buying, selling and investing in real estate. With videos and other information on their website the real estate brokers in Philadelphia with The Somers Team are sure to be the ones who make the experience of buying and selling a home the best it can possibly be.



For more information about The Somers Team visit http://www.thesomersteam.com/