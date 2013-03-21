Philadelphia, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/21/2013 -- A good real estate agent in Philadelphia, PA, will know how to seal a deal with the right property for their clients. Also, a person doesn’t need to know about the buying and selling of real estate if he or she hires a real estate professional who is savvy to the neighborhoods of Philadelphia. Therefore, if a person is looking for an apartment in Philadelphia, The Somers Team now has featured listings available in Northern Liberties. With plenty of entertainment in the area, Northern Liberties also provides the relaxed luxury living that people are probably looking for when they come to the City of Brotherly Love.



One of the few featured listings that The Somers Team has available in Northern Liberties includes a luxury loft apartment in the Cigar Factory in Northern Liberties. With lots of floor space, huge windows, and high ceilings, this apartment may even render hoarders with space left over. For those who need a lot of space for furniture, or are just looking for more room to entertain, they will find themselves fitting nicely into this luxurious Cigar Factory apartment.



A second featured listing that they have available in Northern Liberties is one located on 800 N Lawrence Street, and it is an attractive one bedroom bi-level condominium adorned with many desirable amenities. Immediately after walking into the building a person will see a gorgeous and newly furnished kitchen, living, and dining area. Moving onto the second floor there is a master bedroom, updated bath, large closest, and a large sunroom that can be used for anything that the resident needs.



A good real estate agent will be able to help a buyer or seller get the most from his or her real estate investment. To hear more about the Somers Team's listings available in Northern Liberties and to get a complete look at all of the properties they have available



About The Somers Team

The most important team goal For the Somers Team is to create and sustain lifelong relationships with their clients. In an industry that is slowly transforming to catch up with the latest digital trends and client demands, The Somers Team works hard to provide a truly fresh, innovative approach to buying, selling and investing in real estate. With videos and other information on their website the real estate brokers in Philadelphia with The Somers Team are sure to be the ones who make the experience of buying and selling a home a good one.