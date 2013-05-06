The Somers Team Now Has Featured Listings Available in the Fishtown Neighborhood of Philadelphia

Philadelphia, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/06/2013 -- Located on the banks of the Delaware River, and situated northeast of Center City, Philadelphia, there is a famous neigborborhood that local Philadelphians refer to as Fishtown. Fistown is a distinctive and dynamic neighborhood that was named the way it was due to its historical past, and is also known to be the home to many students, artists, and musicians. For those who are interested in finding a property to rent or own this spring 2013, the Philadelphia realtors at The Somers Team now have featured listings available in the Fishtown neighborhood of Philadelphia that can be viewed on their website.



One featured listing they have available is located on 2317 East First Street. This home has central air conditioning, new laminate flooring on the first floor, new carpeting on the second floor, as well as an updated kitchen and bathroom. This alluring two bedroom home is also located around the corner from the Memphis Tap Room, a famous restaruant and beer garden, so homeowners can have the opportunity to enjoy fun and casual dining right around the corner.



A second featured listing they have available is located on 2413 E York Street, and is a three bedroom home that also has off street private gated parking with interior access to the home. With three floors, a family will have plenty of maneuvering space. Last but not least, a third featured listing they have available is located on 2314 E Huntingdon Street, and this home has three bedrooms, two and a half baths, plus a big fenced in private yard that people can access through the home’s patio doors. To hear more about the Somers Team’s listings available in Fishtown, and to view all of the properties they have available this month plus photos of the Fishtown properties and others, please visit http://www.thesomersteam.com.



About The Somers Team

The most important goal For the Somers Team is to create and sustain lifelong relationships with their clients. In an industry that is slowly transforming to catch up with the latest digital trends and client demands, The Somers Team works hard to provide a truly fresh, innovative approach to buying, selling and investing in real estate. With videos and other information on their website the real estate brokers in Philadelphia with The Somers Team are sure to be the ones who make the experience of buying and selling a home a good one.