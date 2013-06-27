Philadelphia, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/27/2013 -- The Somers Team now has listings available in Old City. The Old City District (OCD) of Philadelphia is an area that is full of vigor. Not only will an individual and his or her family and friends be able to live in an area that has a compelling history, but they will also be able to shop at hundreds of charming boutiques and food stores, they will be able to try exquisite cuisines at many of the areas local restaurants, and they will be able to enjoy a variety of entertainment.



For someone who is looking to purchase a single property building, The Somers Team currently has a Huge Double Property Building available in Old City that is 22,000 square feet. What’s more, this building currently has nine units that can be converted to accommodate more. With gorgeous and spacious New York style loft apartments that have tall ceilings, hardwood floors, and marble bathrooms, this property is also ideal for condo conversion. In all, four stories are available plus a spacious basement level.



For those who are looking for a Penthouse, these Philadelphia realtors have one available that is located at 2101 Market Street. On the 43rd floor of the Murano Penthouse, the individual, couple, or family that purchases this Penthouse will have floor to ceiling windows, stunning Bamboo floors, a gourmet kitchen, breathtaking bathrooms, and more with a tax abatement until January 2019. With this property, people will also have easy access to 30th street station, I-95, and more.



When it comes to the Old City District of Philadelphia, The Somers Team also has many other listings available that can be found on their website www.thesomersteam.com. Those who are interested in hearing more about their properties can also give the Somers Team a call at 215-253-6818, as they will be ready to answer any questions a person may have in regards to any of the properties they showcase on their website.



