The Somers Team Now Has Listings in Northern Liberties

Philadelphia, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/18/2013 -- It’s hard to believe that Northern Liberties used to be an industrial neighborhood that has now turned into an up and coming, bustling area in the city, full of all many great restaurants and shops. Everyone from artists and musicians to entrepreneurs have settled in the Northern Liberties area as it continues to expand and attract many newcomers. The Philadelphia realtors at The Somers Team now have listings in Northern Liberties and are ready to show them off and do their part to expand the area.



The Somers Team has a listing for everyone’s taste and style as Northern Liberties also boasts one of the friendliest neighborhoods in the great city of Philadelphia. The Somers Team will work with people to make sure that they find the perfect place for them to call home.



Here is a recent testimonial from a client who found great comfort in hiring The Somers Team, the people’s real estate agent in Philadelphia.



“Because of the many challenges we had up against us, we needed to hire not only a professional but the best there is out there. We decided to hire the Somers team! I was amazed with their work: very professional, organized, knowledgeable, and honest!” ~ Monique Benvenutti



About The Somers Team

The most important team goal For the Somers Team is to create and sustain lifelong relationships with their clients. With a mission to become the strongest client-advocators in Philadelphia, and to create the most positive perception on the minds of home buyers and sellers. In an industry that is slowly transforming to catch up with the latest digital trends and client demands, The Somers Team works hard to provide a truly fresh, innovative approach to buying, selling and investing in real estate. With videos and other information on their web site the real estate brokers in Philadelphia with The Somers Team are sure to be the ones who make the experience of buying and selling a home a good one.



For more information about The Somers Team visit http://www.thesomersteam.com/