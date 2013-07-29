The Somers Team Now Have 3 Bedroom Condos in Fishtown Available for Rent

Philadelphia, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/29/2013 -- The Somers Team of Philadelphia realtors is pleased to announce they now have new 3 bedroom houses available for rent in the Fishtown neighborhood of Philadelphia. Now more than ever is the time for people to live out their dreams of living in beautiful 2105 E Dauphin Street. The spacious home is ideal for those who love new construction and those who can’t get enough of the Fishtown culture and neighborhood. The townhome features everything a renter needs to cook a delicious dinner, entertain guests, and relax comfortably at night.



The 2105 E Dauphin Street townhome features new construction from the basement up. In the home, renters will be surrounded by 3 bedrooms and 2.5 baths and can live comfortably knowing they are renting in one of the most thriving neighborhoods in the city. After a long day or work, renters will come home every night to bamboo floors, extra-large closet space, recessed lighting, and a spacious master bedroom. They can convert the finished basement into a game room or movie room, where friends and family can gather for some entertainment. The huge yard offers enough room outside for a barbeque or summer party. A formal living room and dining area is also included with the apartment to complete the home.



One of the most exciting things about renting Philadelphia Real Estate is having access to new high-quality appliances. Renters will not only enjoy state of the art appliances, but also have central heating and air standard. Now renting for $1850 a month, these homes will be available to tour on August 1st. To set up a home tour with The Somers Team, please call 215-253-6818.



The most important goal For the Somers Team is to create and sustain lifelong relationships with their clients. In an industry that is slowly transforming to catch up with the latest digital trends and client demands, The Somers Team works hard to provide a truly fresh, innovative approach to buying, selling and investing in real estate. With videos and other information on their website the real estate brokers in Philadelphia with The Somers Team are sure to be the ones who make the experience of buying and selling a home a good one.



For more information on the current available listings, please visit http://thesomersteam.com/.